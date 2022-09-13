Apple-Acquired Weather App Dark Sky Reminding Users That iOS App Shutting Down on January 1

The Dark Sky weather app on iOS is reminding users that it will shut down and no longer be supported starting on January 1, 2023, as previously announced.



In a note on the App Store and a prompt shown to users, the app says that many of Dark Sky's features and capabilities have been integrated into the new Weather app on iOS 16, which was released to the public yesterday.

"Support for the Dark Sky app will be ending on January 1st, 2023. Dark Sky's forecast technology will be integrated into the Apple Weather app with ‌iOS 16‌ this fall," the app's ‌App Store‌ description says.

Apple purchased Dark Sky in March 2020 and has since integrated many of its features directly into its Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In August of 2020, Apple shut down Dark Sky for Android and at the time said it had no plans to end support for the iOS app.

Last June, Apple updated Dark Sky with new Apple Watch improvements and overall performance and stability enhancements.