Apple Updates Dark Sky Weather App With Apple Watch Improvements and More

Apple today updated the Dark Sky weather app for the first time since November with improved VoiceOver support and other bug fixes and performance improvements. In addition, Dark Sky complications on the Apple Watch now update more frequently.



The full release notes for Dark Sky version 6.8.6:

• Improved VoiceOver support

• Complications on Apple Watch update more frequently

• Addresses an issue that could prevent the moon phase from updating

• Stability and performance improvements

Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020, and while its Android app has since been shut down, it was recently announced that Dark Sky will remain available as an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch app and on the web until the end of 2022.

Apple's stock Weather app on iOS 15 features a new design with more detailed forecasts, notifications, and many other Dark Sky-like features.