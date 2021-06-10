Dark Sky iOS App, Website, and API Now Scheduled to Remain Available Until End of 2022

Last year, Apple acquired the weather app Dark Sky, and shortly after its purchase, Apple shut down the app for Android. Despite the revamped iOS 15 Weather app taking heavy inspiration from Dark Sky, the weather's app standalone iOS app, web app, and API will remain available until the end of next year, compared to the end of this year, as previously planned.



Dark Sky announced in an update to its blog that "support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022," and that the iOS and web app will also remain available until the end of next year. Dark Sky had originally planned to shut down its web app alongside the closure of its Android application; however, that was delayed indefinitely.

A number of popular third-party iOS weather apps have relied on the Dark Sky API over the years, and those apps will be able to continue functioning through next year without needing to migrate to a new provider.

The revamped Weather app on iOS 15 includes several features in which Apple is taking clear inspiration and value from its Dark Sky purchase. Alongside a fresh new design, ‌iOS 15‌ includes live weather notifications, graphical displays of weather data, full-screen maps, and more.