Deals: AirPods Max Discounted to $429 on Amazon in Every Color ($120 Off)
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have returned to their lowest-ever price on Amazon, priced at $429.00, down from $549.00. In a rare occurrence, we're tracking every single color of the AirPods Max at this price, and all are in stock and ready to ship out today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon Prime members can receive the AirPods Max as soon as this Wednesday, September 14, while free delivery for everyone else in the United States has an estimated arrival day of September 17. As of writing, only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount on the AirPods Max.
AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. For charging, the headphones come with a Smart Case made out of a soft material that puts AirPods Max in an ultra low-power state to preserve battery charge when not in use.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
