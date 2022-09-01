Withings Launches New Smart 'Body Comp' Scale and Health+ Service

Withings, known for its range of health-related smart devices, today announced the launch of the Body Comp scale. The Body Comp is described as a complete body assessment scale that is able to measure a number of different biomarkers. Withings says that it offers novel sensors, exclusive algorithms, and patented electronics for accurate weight and body composition measurements.

withings body comp
It is able to determine full body composition, including weight, muscle mass, fat mass, water percent, bone mass, BMI, and visceral fat (the fat around organs), plus it provides a cardiovascular assessment that determines standing heart rate and provides a vascular age based on Pulse Wave Velocity, a measurement based on arterial stiffness. It also includes a nerve health assessment that offers a nerve health score computed from electrochemical skin conductance through the feet.

Withings says that this is the first scale that is able to measure body fat, visceral fat, vascular age, and nerve health in a single consumer device.

The Health+ service that Withings is launching alongside the scale is designed to unlock additional features in the Health Mate app used with Withings smart devices. It offers new details and metrics for a more complete overview of health, along with six-week habit building modules to help users achieve health goals.

Health+ can be used for logging mood, food, and sleep, with Withings providing daily plans that include suggested recipes and workouts. Health+ also allows users to correlate data to see how and when different metrics evolve when using the information obtained from the scale.

The Body Comp scale with Health+ integration will be available from the Withings website starting on October 4, and it will be priced at $209.95. That price point includes the scale and a 12-month Health+ subscription.

ct2k7 Avatar
ct2k7
20 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Howe does this new scale compare to the existing WBS scale?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
I’d be interested in using this without the subscription service (depending on what functions I still have access to at that point) if it integrated with the Apple Health app in some way. Does anybody know more about how the 2 work together? Or do I have to do everything within Withings’ own app?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bornslippy Avatar
bornslippy
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Existing scale works very well with Apple health
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
heystu Avatar
heystu
8 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Why does everything seem to be a subscription now? Feels like you can't buy anything without committing to a subscription model to continue using it...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
