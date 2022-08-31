Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $429 on Amazon ($120 Off)

Apple's AirPods Max have returned to their record low Amazon price of $429.00 today, down from $549.00. This time around the sale is available in Green, Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue, with only Space Gray not on sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Max are in stock and ready to ship today in all four discounted colors, with an estimated delivery date between September 2 - 5 for most places in the United States. This $120 discount does not require a coupon code of any kind as the deal has been already applied.

If you're shopping for other AirPods models, you can also get the AirPods Pro for $179.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.