Netflix is Down: Some Users Experiencing Issues With Streaming Content [Update: Fixed]

Netflix appears to be down for some users, according to a number of complaints on Twitter and other social networks. The Down Detector website has registered more than a thousand complaints as well, and Netflix has confirmed the outage on its own website.



"We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices," reads the Netflix support site.

Netflix says that it is working to resolve the problem, with the service offering an apology for any inconvenience.

Update: The outage has now been resolved.