Deals: Get Apple TV 4K for Just $119.99 on Amazon ($59 Off)

Steep discounts on the Apple TV 4K have been very popular this summer, and the sales are still available on Amazon right now. You can get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $119.99, down from $179.00, and you don't need any sort of coupon code this time around as the sale has been automatically applied.

Amazon's sale today is a second-best discount for the 32GB Apple TV 4K and just about $10 higher than the all-time low price that we previously tracked during Prime Day. Both the 32GB and 64GB models of the Apple TV 4K are in stock on Amazon today, with Prime delivery options available as soon as August 17.

Other than the 32GB Apple TV 4K, you can also get the 64GB model for $139.99, down from $199.00. The new 2021 models of the Apple TV 4K include the redesigned Siri Remote, an A12 Bionic processor, and 4K high frame rate HDR support.

