Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Available for Low Price of $89.99 ($40 Off)

Adorama this week has Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 for $89.99 in white, down from $129.99. This price is a match of the previous all-time low price on the accessory, which we last tracked at Woot earlier in July.

The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Adorama, with free shipping options available. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.

