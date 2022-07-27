Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Available for Low Price of $89.99 ($40 Off)
Adorama this week has Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 for $89.99 in white, down from $129.99. This price is a match of the previous all-time low price on the accessory, which we last tracked at Woot earlier in July.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adorama. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Adorama, with free shipping options available. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Top Rated Comments
And after my Apple wireless keyboard died after a year of use, I bought a Logitech K380 wireless keyboard that cost a third of the price of Apple's keyboard. That was three years ago; I've only replaced the batteries once, and the performance remains rock-solid.
got a black Magic Mouse 2 for like $25 a couple years ago on Craigslist, added Magic Grips for ergonomics, chlorox'd the hell out of it and called it a day. Battery still holds a solid charge.
Got a magic keyboard (non numeric keypad, the compact one) with all keys working in really good shape, battery holds a good charge, for $24 on eBay, chlorox'd it like crazy too.
$49 for both, well under $200+tax for both.
$200+tax for a single keyboard is insane - even with numeric keypad and touchID. I couldn't do it, even if I had enough money to make it rain off a helicopter.
Imagine $329+Tax for the numeric keypad/touchID keyboard and this trackpad. LULZ!
https://www.amazon.com/Trackpad-Compatible-Desktop-Computer-MC380LL/dp/B016E2YUHG
So now you can add me to the list of people with both a mouse and trackpad combo, I am the person buying this.
They are excellent devices and I often choose mine over a mouse - but at the same time they really are quite expensive.
But hey, at least I can say that they’re excellent, because I couldn’t say that of the Magic Mouse. That one I found awful, even without considering the charging situation on it.
And I refuse to pay their prices for the keyboards. My partner bought an iMac and the keyboard is… let’s say it’s not my cup of tea :P