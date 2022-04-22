iPhone 14 Lineup Color Options to Include All-New Purple Shade, Sketchy Rumor Claims

by

The iPhone 14 lineup will be available in a refreshed lineup of color options, including an all-new purple color, and feature a new True Tone flash design, according to a sketchy rumor shared by an unverified source (via AppleTrack).

iPhone 14 Purple Feature
The post, which has since been deleted, comes from an unverified source on Chinese social media site Weibo and claimed to reveal the full range of color options for Apple's upcoming ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will reportedly be available in black, white, blue, red, and purple, while the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will allegedly come in graphite, gold, silver, and purple. The purple color option for both the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is said to be a unique finish that shifts tone based on lighting conditions.

The post also claimed that the ‌iPhone 14‌ models will feature a new True Tone flash that looks like "a small circle in a big circle," as opposed to the current design that contains two small LEDs in two separate hemispheres.

In recent years, Apple has offered eye-catching new color options alongside more neutral tones when launching new iPhone models. A purple color option for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ seems plausible given that Apple introduced a Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a mid-cycle refresh in April last year to a positive response from customers, and the 24-inch iMac, sixth-generation iPad mini, and fifth-generation iPad Air are all available in Purple.

Assuming that the post's black and white options for the ‌iPhone 14‌ actually refer to Midnight and Starlight, the new color lineup would mean the discontinuation of the iPhone 13's Pink and Green, and the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue and Alpine Green. Excluding mid-cycle color additions, such as Green and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro earlier this year, the rumor suggests that the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will launch with the same number of color options as their predecessors.

It is not clear if the unique purple finish is actively supposed to have a kaleidoscopic effect to change based on lighting conditions, or simply use the technique behind the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s Sierra Blue, which varies in appearance more than the other color options. This is because Apple adopted a new production process exclusively for Sierra Blue that uses "multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface for a stunning and durable finish."

Overall, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 13‌, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, headlining with the re-introduction of a purple shade.

The rumor is getting traction on Twitter and the information is seemingly being mirrored by other unverified posts on Weibo. Nevertheless, the post comes from a source without a known track record and it is not clear why it was deleted, so it should be viewed with skepticism at this point in time.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
11 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Make a Pro red version and I am sold ?.

(I'll probably upgrade regardless).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JippaLippa Avatar
JippaLippa
6 minutes ago at 08:09 am
PURPLE!!!!! <3
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AirunJae Avatar
AirunJae
5 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Purple would be an instant buy from me ???
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beach bum Avatar
beach bum
9 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Based on the rumored color lineup, I’m sticking with the Silver/White option which has become my new favorite through 12PM and 13PM.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
9 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Cool if true, especially if it is actually color-shifting. Having had a purple 11 (and having lusted after the purple 12) I must say Apple usually does a bang-up job with purple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DNichter Avatar
DNichter
3 minutes ago at 08:13 am
I just want everything matte for once. I'd love to go caseless, but everything shiny gets so many fingerprints. A matte black like the iPhone 7 would be ideal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole

Kuo: iPhone 14 Models Likely to Feature Upgraded Front Camera With Autofocus

Tuesday April 19, 2022 7:46 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models that are expected to launch later this year will likely feature an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today. The wider aperture would allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera's sensor on iPhone 14 models. Kuo said these camera upgrades could result in an...
Read Full Article78 comments
netflix2

Netflix Loses Subscribers for the First Time in 10 Years, Blames Account Sharing

Tuesday April 19, 2022 2:15 pm PDT by
Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade in Q1 2022, according to subscriber numbers the company said during today's earnings results. Netflix is down more than 200,000 subscribers, and the losses are set to continue. Netflix was expecting to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, but did not hit that target. The suspension of its business in...
Read Full Article394 comments
iphone 14 molds

First iPhone 14 Molds Show Relative Case and Camera Bump Sizes

Monday April 18, 2022 3:22 am PDT by
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices. It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
Read Full Article204 comments
iphone 12 box

Apple Must Compensate Brazilian Customer Over $1,000 for Selling iPhone Without a Charger, Judge Rules

Wednesday April 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
Apple must compensate a Brazilian customer who recently purchased an iPhone for selling the device without a charger included in the box, which violates consumer law, a judge has ruled. Apple's decision to remove the charger in the box sparked controversy in 2020. Apple claims the move is for environmental reasons, claiming the decision is equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the...
Read Full Article529 comments
USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Moves One Step Closer to Mandating Apple to Switch iPhone, iPad, and AirPods to USB-C

Thursday April 21, 2022 7:54 am PDT by
Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe. The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld...
Read Full Article506 comments
magsafe battery pack on iphone

MagSafe Battery Pack Now Able to Charge at Faster 7.5W Speed After Firmware Update

Wednesday April 20, 2022 1:09 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday released a firmware update designed for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and it turns out the new firmware enables 7.5W charging while on the go, up from the previous 5W limit. In an support document, Apple says that MagSafe Battery Pack owners can update their firmware to the new 2.7.b.0 release to get the faster 7.5W charging capabilities. Updating the MagSafe Battery Pack can...
Read Full Article83 comments
magsafe battery pack side view

Apple Releases New Firmware for MagSafe Battery Pack

Tuesday April 19, 2022 2:10 pm PDT by
Apple appears to have released updated firmware for the MagSafe Battery Pack that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that support MagSafe accessories. The updated firmware should be going out over the air starting today, and MagSafe Battery Pack owners should see a 2.7.b.0 version number in the Settings app after the firmware is installed. Firmware updates are done...
Read Full Article99 comments