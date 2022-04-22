iPhone 14 Lineup Color Options to Include All-New Purple Shade, Sketchy Rumor Claims

The iPhone 14 lineup will be available in a refreshed lineup of color options, including an all-new purple color, and feature a new True Tone flash design, according to a sketchy rumor shared by an unverified source (via AppleTrack).



The post, which has since been deleted, comes from an unverified source on Chinese social media site Weibo and claimed to reveal the full range of color options for Apple's upcoming ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will reportedly be available in black, white, blue, red, and purple, while the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will allegedly come in graphite, gold, silver, and purple. The purple color option for both the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is said to be a unique finish that shifts tone based on lighting conditions.

The post also claimed that the ‌iPhone 14‌ models will feature a new True Tone flash that looks like "a small circle in a big circle," as opposed to the current design that contains two small LEDs in two separate hemispheres.

In recent years, Apple has offered eye-catching new color options alongside more neutral tones when launching new iPhone models. A purple color option for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ seems plausible given that Apple introduced a Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a mid-cycle refresh in April last year to a positive response from customers, and the 24-inch iMac, sixth-generation iPad mini, and fifth-generation iPad Air are all available in Purple.

Assuming that the post's black and white options for the ‌iPhone 14‌ actually refer to Midnight and Starlight, the new color lineup would mean the discontinuation of the iPhone 13's Pink and Green, and the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue and Alpine Green. Excluding mid-cycle color additions, such as Green and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro earlier this year, the rumor suggests that the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will launch with the same number of color options as their predecessors.

It is not clear if the unique purple finish is actively supposed to have a kaleidoscopic effect to change based on lighting conditions, or simply use the technique behind the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s Sierra Blue, which varies in appearance more than the other color options. This is because Apple adopted a new production process exclusively for Sierra Blue that uses "multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface for a stunning and durable finish."

Overall, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 13‌, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, headlining with the re-introduction of a purple shade.

The rumor is getting traction on Twitter and the information is seemingly being mirrored by other unverified posts on Weibo. Nevertheless, the post comes from a source without a known track record and it is not clear why it was deleted, so it should be viewed with skepticism at this point in time.