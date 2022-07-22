Samsung Claims Foldable Phones Are Going Mainstream

by

While Apple has yet to release a foldable iPhone, Samsung is about to unveil a new series of foldables for the third consecutive year at its Unpacked event on August 10. Meanwhile, Samsung's mobile president TM Roh believes that we are already seeing the mainstream acceptance of foldable smartphones play out as consumers switch to the devices in increasing numbers.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue
In a blog post titled "The Mainstream Moment for Foldable Smartphones is Here," Roh says that nearly 10 million foldable smartphones were shipped worldwide in 2021, a figure that is 300 percent higher than the previous year. "I predict this fast-paced growth will continue," says Roh. "We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market."

As The Verge notes, Samsung's figures could be slightly inflated: Display analyst Ross Young believes 7.9 million foldables were shipped last year, while IDC believes the actual number to be around the 7.1 million mark. Either way, when you compare it to the 272 million smartphones that Samsung alone shipped in 2021, Roh's figure doesn't sound quite so impressive.

Nevertheless, foldable adoption by consumers is steadily increasing, and Samsung has a clear foothold on the market. According to Young, brand Samsung was on 87.8 percent of all foldable phones shipped in 2021, while Huawei only accounted for 9.3 percent of shipments, with Xiaomi, Royole, and Oppo taking even tinier shares.

According to IDC, overall shipments are expected to reach an estimated 27.6 million in 2025, which makes it seem more likely that Apple's entrance into the foldable market is just a question of when. Indeed, Apple is known to have been working on foldable display technology for some years now, filing multiple patents regarding the technology. Analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ said in April that Apple is actively testing a foldable display, although he believes Apple's first foldable device may be a hybrid ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, or simply a foldable ‌iPad‌.

Young said earlier this year that Apple's long-rumored foldable ‌iPhone‌ has been delayed until 2025. The news of the delay reportedly came after discussions with supply chain sources, suggesting that Apple is in no hurry to enter the foldable market. Until then, Samsung will continue to do its best to capture even more of a growing market, beginning with two new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models which are expected to be released next month.

Tags: Samsung, Foldable iPhone Guide

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
I have only ever seen the Galaxy Z Flip out in the wild and I could not believe something like that is being sold and that customers don't seem to mind it either? All I saw was this big ass line across the screen when a friend showed me some photos on the phone.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
Foldable phones will only go mainstream when Apple finally makes one and legitimatises the form factor.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
1 hour ago at 05:10 am
I'm personally looking for a smaller phone. Not a larger one.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
1 hour ago at 05:07 am
It’s amazing the number of my coworkers and friends who were duped into buying them, and all the screens look terrible at the fold. No thank you. o_O
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
58 minutes ago at 05:18 am
Apple… Take. Your. Time.

If they do debut a foldable, you can count on two things:
1. That will mark the moment foldables go mainstream.
2. There willl be no crease.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Grey Area Avatar
Grey Area
35 minutes ago at 05:41 am

No thanks, until we have transparent aluminum ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Star_Trek_materials#Transparent_aluminum') I don't think the screens will ever hold up to daily phone abuse. Furthermore I haven't seen a case for them yet. (yes I know they did it, just go with the joke).
Aluminium has very poor metal fatigue behaviour and would be terrible at bending. Transparent titanium alloys, or even transparent steel, would be far superior.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Yellow

Foldable iPhone Could Finally Launch Next Year

Friday February 4, 2022 2:31 am PST by
Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone could finally be released next year, according to multiple reports. According to display analyst Ross Young, who often provides accurate insights into Apple's plans, Apple could introduce its foldable iPhone in 2023, but he cautioned that 2024 is a more likely timeframe for the launch of the new device. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in...
Read Full Article
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely

Monday December 13, 2021 12:13 pm PST by
Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided f...
Read Full Article195 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

Apple Testing Multiple Foldable iPhone Prototypes, But Has Concerns Over Display Technology and Market

Thursday January 6, 2022 10:40 am PST by
Apple is experimenting with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, according to leaker Dylandkt, but a foldable iPhone may not be coming in the near future because Apple still has concerns over foldable display technology and the market for foldable smartphones. In a tweet thread, Dylandkt said that Apple is working on a possible future device, but that foldable display technology is not...
Read Full Article266 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

Kuo: Apple Testing 9-Inch Foldable Device, but Foldable iPhone Unlikely Until 2025 or Later

Friday April 1, 2022 6:48 am PDT by
Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the company's long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch until 2025 or later, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. On Twitter, Kuo said that Apple is "actively testing" a device with a 9-inch foldable OLED display and a PPI somewhere between the iPhone and the iPad. This device is purportedly being used to evaluate and ...
Read Full Article171 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

Report: Apple Exploring 20-Inch All-Screen Foldable MacBook, But Foldable iPhone Delayed Until 2025

Monday February 21, 2022 8:47 am PST by
Apple has likely delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025 and the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In a new DSCC report on upcoming foldable and rollable devices, Young explained that Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2025. This appears to be a significant delay compared to previ...
Read Full Article156 comments
Pixel Fold

Google 'Pixel Fold' Delayed Yet Again as Apple Eyes 2025 for Foldable iPhone

Thursday May 26, 2022 2:56 am PDT by
Google is said to have delayed the launch of its first foldable smartphone yet again, due to the device reportedly failing to meet the company's expectations. According The Elec, the company had planned to launch the device during the fourth quarter of this year, but Google has now chosen to delay its release. The outlet's sources said the delay was likely because the product is "not as...
Read Full Article105 comments
foldpad filmic twitter

Apple Collaborating With LG to Develop iPads and MacBooks With Foldable OLED Displays and Ultra-Thin Cover Glass

Friday April 1, 2022 3:29 am PDT by
Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future iPad and MacBook models, according to a report from The Elec. The report explains that LG Display will supply 17-inch foldable 4K OLED panels to HP this year, destined for an in-folding notebook with an 11-inch display when closed. LG Display has growing expertise in foldable OLED...
Read Full Article142 comments
oppo find n

Oppo Says Smartphone Innovation Has 'Hit a Wall' As It Teases First Foldable Device

Thursday December 9, 2021 2:05 am PST by
Chinese consumer electronics maker Oppo says that innovation in the smartphone industry has "hit a wall" and that people are asking, "What's next for smartphones?" In an answer to that question, the maker teased its first-ever foldable smartphone named "Find N." In a press release, Oppo's chief product officer, Pete Lau, said that following "four years of intense R&D and six generations of...
Read Full Article129 comments

Popular Stories

iPhone X vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone X vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 19, 2022 11:53 am PDT by
Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone. The device replaced the Home button and Touch ID with swipe-based navigation and Face ID, while introducing new features like an OLED display, Animoji, wireless charging, and more. Even five years later, the iPhone X is still a capable smartphone. If you've been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to...
Read Full Article83 comments
nothing phone 4

Hands-On With the Transparent Nothing Phone 1

Tuesday July 19, 2022 12:54 pm PDT by
Every so often a new smartphone makes waves in the tech world because of an eye-catching design or innovative features, and this month, the Phone 1 from Nothing is starring in reviews and videos thanks to its LED-laden transparent design and affordable price point. We picked up a Nothing Phone 1 to see how it measures up to Apple's iPhones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.6 With New Live Sports Features, Storage Bug Fix and More

Wednesday July 20, 2022 9:46 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come around two months after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...
Read Full Article141 comments
M2 MacBook Air Internals

MacBook Air Teardown Reveals M2 Chip and Single Storage Chip for 256GB Model

Monday July 18, 2022 8:05 am PDT by
YouTube channel Max Tech recently shared a video teardown of the new MacBook Air, providing a look inside the redesigned notebook. Overall, the internal design of the new MacBook Air looks similar to the previous model, but the flatter shell allowed for Apple to fit larger battery cells inside the notebook. The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, compared to a...
Read Full Article237 comments
maxresdefault

iFixit Tears Down M2 MacBook Air, Finds Accelerometer and Adhesive Pull Tabs for Battery

Tuesday July 19, 2022 1:32 pm PDT by
With the M2 MacBook Air now available for purchase, repair site iFixit picked one up and decided to do one of its traditional teardowns on the machine to give us a look inside. A prior teardown already revealed the biggest potential issue with the base model 256GB M2 MacBook Air - a single storage chip, which is confirmed in iFixit's teardown. Rather than using two 128GB NAND storage chips...
Read Full Article150 comments
airtag battery icon

Apple Removes AirTag Battery Level Indicator From the Find My App

Thursday July 21, 2022 5:15 am PDT by
In iOS 15.6 and the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple appears to have intentionally removed the AirTag battery indicator in the Find My app. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon, similar to the iPhone battery status, appears below an AirTag's name and location when the AirTag card is opened in Find My. While not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided an approximate...
Read Full Article168 comments