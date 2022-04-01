Kuo: Apple Testing 9-Inch Foldable Device, but Foldable iPhone Unlikely Until 2025 or Later

Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the company's long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch until 2025 or later, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



On Twitter, Kuo said that Apple is "actively testing" a device with a 9-inch foldable OLED display and a PPI somewhere between the iPhone and the iPad. This device is purportedly being used to evaluate and verify the key technologies involved in Apple's foldable, and may not feature the specifications of any final retail product.

Kuo believes that Apple's foldable product development is initially focusing on medium-sized devices, followed by devices with larger displays, before finally expanding to small devices like the ‌iPhone‌.

Kuo also revised his prediction from last year that claimed that Apple will launch its foldable ‌iPhone‌ as soon as 2024, explaining that it is now clear that this prediction needs to be revised to 2025 at the earliest. He added that Apple's first foldable device may be a hybrid ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, or simply a foldable ‌iPad‌.

Kuo's comments come in response to a report from the The Elec, which claimed that Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future Apple tablets and notebooks. In February, display analyst Ross Young ignited rumors about Apple working on large foldable devices, explaining that the company is exploring all-screen foldable notebooks with displays around 20-inches in size.