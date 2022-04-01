Kuo: Apple Testing 9-Inch Foldable Device, but Foldable iPhone Unlikely Until 2025 or Later

by

Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the company's long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch until 2025 or later, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue
On Twitter, Kuo said that Apple is "actively testing" a device with a 9-inch foldable OLED display and a PPI somewhere between the iPhone and the iPad. This device is purportedly being used to evaluate and verify the key technologies involved in Apple's foldable, and may not feature the specifications of any final retail product.

Kuo believes that Apple's foldable product development is initially focusing on medium-sized devices, followed by devices with larger displays, before finally expanding to small devices like the ‌iPhone‌.

Kuo also revised his prediction from last year that claimed that Apple will launch its foldable ‌iPhone‌ as soon as 2024, explaining that it is now clear that this prediction needs to be revised to 2025 at the earliest. He added that Apple's first foldable device may be a hybrid ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, or simply a foldable ‌iPad‌.

Kuo's comments come in response to a report from the The Elec, which claimed that Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future Apple tablets and notebooks. In February, display analyst Ross Young ignited rumors about Apple working on large foldable devices, explaining that the company is exploring all-screen foldable notebooks with displays around 20-inches in size.

WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
1 hour ago at 06:53 am
But people on here told me that Apple would never copy Samsung
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DanteHicks79 Avatar
DanteHicks79
53 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Foldable phones are little more than a gimmick, like 3D tvs. Remember 3D tvs? They were being massively hyped - and nobody bought. How many 3D tvs do you see on the market now?

Not even Android folk are really all that excited about foldables. If they were, you'd see them everywhere.

Maybe instead of making foldable devices, Apple can focus on releasing iOS versions that don't require a zillion patches and updates to deliver the functionality promised at launch?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
54 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Can't be bothered to even consider this until the glass is basically bulletproof and/or an Otterbox defender is also foldable. This just seems like a fragile flower that will get dropped and destroyed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 06:53 am
No, thank you.

I’m not interested in foldable iPhones anymore. Never have and never will. Let Samsung keep its foldable smartphone crown.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H2SO4 Avatar
H2SO4
1 hour ago at 06:55 am

Just think: that would be iPad-sized screen that can fold into a size that fits in a pocket. Big screen for bigger-screen benefits and pocketable for hands-free mobility benefits... in ONE device!!!
That's pretty much the opposite of what people were saying when Samsung mooted/tried the idea. I think it's great, AS LONG AS, they manage to get the glass to be resilient enough.

If Apple release one, there are going to be an awful lot of people that don't own cars doing U turns.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Corsig Avatar
Corsig
1 hour ago at 06:57 am
I always remember when people screamed no one needed an iPad before it was released. “Who wants a giant iPhone?” Now look how many are sold. I’ll wait until it’s actually released if ever to pass judgment on whether I need it or not
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
