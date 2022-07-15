Deals: Shop Lowest-Ever Prices on 11-Inch iPad Pro ($699) and AirPods Pro ($170)

To end the week, we're tracking deals on Apple's iPad Pro and AirPods, which include a few best-ever prices that match Prime Day deals we saw earlier in the week.
iPad Pro
Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet for $699.00 on Amazon today, down from $799.00. At $100 off this is an all-time low price on this version of the 2021 iPad Pro, and it's only available on Amazon in Space Gray.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
With this record low deal on the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, this is now the cheapest entry point into the iPad Pro lineup. There are a few other models on sale, like the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet ($849.00) and 512GB Wi-Fi tablet ($999.00), which are second-best prices.
AirPods
You can also still get Prime Day prices on two pairs of Apple's AirPods, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, these are on sale for $169.99, down from $239.00, which is the best price of the year.
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Set to come out this fall, iOS 16 is the next-generation version of iOS, and it is laden with tons of major changes, such as an all new customizable Lock Screen. There are also a number of smaller, lesser known features, and in our latest YouTube video, we highlight some neat additions that you might not know about.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Pinned...
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this year it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.
