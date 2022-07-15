Deals: Shop Lowest-Ever Prices on 11-Inch iPad Pro ($699) and AirPods Pro ($170)

To end the week, we're tracking deals on Apple's iPad Pro and AirPods, which include a few best-ever prices that match Prime Day deals we saw earlier in the week.



iPad Pro

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet for $699.00 on Amazon today, down from $799.00. At $100 off this is an all-time low price on this version of the 2021 iPad Pro, and it's only available on Amazon in Space Gray.

With this record low deal on the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, this is now the cheapest entry point into the iPad Pro lineup. There are a few other models on sale, like the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet ($849.00) and 512GB Wi-Fi tablet ($999.00), which are second-best prices.



AirPods

You can also still get Prime Day prices on two pairs of Apple's AirPods, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, these are on sale for $169.99, down from $239.00, which is the best price of the year.

The AirPods Max are on sale for $439.00 in Pink, down from $549.00. Blue and Space Gray are slightly higher at $449.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.