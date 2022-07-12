Verizon Launches Lower-Cost 'Welcome Unlimited' Plan
Verizon today announced the launch of a new 5G unlimited plan called "Welcome Unlimited," which the company says is its best price yet on unlimited talk, text, and 5G/LTE data.
The Welcome Unlimited plan is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines when Auto Pay is used, with Verizon also offering a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when activating an already-owned LTE or 5G phone on the new plan. A single line is priced at $65 per month, and two lines are available for $55 per line per month.
Verizon is making the Welcome Unlimited plan available separately from its current Mix and Match Unlimited plans for families, and it cannot be combined with those plans. The Mix and Match Unlimited plans allow family members to have unlimited plans with different benefits and data options.
The Welcome Unlimited plan offers unlimited 5G/LTE data, but in times of congestion, Verizon says data may be temporarily slower. It does not include Mobile Hotspot functionality, which is what sets it apart from Verizon's other plans. The Welcome Unlimited plan is available as of today, with more information available on Verizon's website.
Popular Stories
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.
The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip.
The new model features a slightly...