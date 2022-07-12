Verizon Launches Lower-Cost 'Welcome Unlimited' Plan

Verizon today announced the launch of a new 5G unlimited plan called "Welcome Unlimited," which the company says is its best price yet on unlimited talk, text, and 5G/LTE data.



The Welcome Unlimited plan is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines when Auto Pay is used, with Verizon also offering a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when activating an already-owned LTE or 5G phone on the new plan. A single line is priced at $65 per month, and two lines are available for $55 per line per month.

Verizon is making the Welcome Unlimited plan available separately from its current Mix and Match Unlimited plans for families, and it cannot be combined with those plans. The Mix and Match Unlimited plans allow family members to have unlimited plans with different benefits and data options.

The Welcome Unlimited plan offers unlimited 5G/LTE data, but in times of congestion, Verizon says data may be temporarily slower. It does not include Mobile Hotspot functionality, which is what sets it apart from Verizon's other plans. The Welcome Unlimited plan is available as of today, with more information available on Verizon's website.