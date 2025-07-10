Prime Day Beats Deals Include Powerbeats Pro 2 at $179.95, Beats Pill at $97.95, and More Best-Ever Prices

Amazon is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers for Prime Day, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $179.95 in three colors, down from $249.99. We've been tracking all of the best Apple-related accessories for Prime Day, including TVs, monitors, and more.

This sale also includes major discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $97.95 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in four colors of the Bluetooth speaker.

Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $89.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. Many of these deals are matches for the record low price on each pair of headphones.



