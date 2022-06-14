Firefox's Total Cookie Protection Now Available to All Users by Default

Mozilla today announced that it is rolling out Total Cookie Protection by default to all Firefox users worldwide, expanding on prior releases that included the Total Cookie Protection feature on an opt-in basis.



To use Total Cookie Protection prior to now, Firefox users could opt in to the Strict Tracking Protection feature, but it was not turned on for all users as a default setting. Mozilla has been testing Total Cookie Protection in Firefox for months with the opt-in functionality prior to rolling it out for everyone.

Total Cookie Protection is designed to prevent trackers from using cookies to track user browsing history across different websites.



According to Mozilla, the feature "builds a fence around cookies," and limits them to the site that you're browsing, preventing cross-site tracking. Firefox says that the Total Cookie Protection feature leaves "Chrome and Edge in the dust," and that it would like to see Google and Microsoft follow its lead to offer better protection for users. Apple's Safari browser has similar anti-tracking features that prevent cross-site tracking and hide a user's IP address.

Firefox can be downloaded from the Mozilla website for free.