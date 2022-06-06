watchOS 9 May Introduce Atrial Fibrillation History Feature on Apple Watch
Ahead of WWDC 2022, Apple has received regulatory clearance from the FDA for a new atrial fibrillation history feature that is likely for the Apple Watch, according to a 510(k) filing spotted by MyHealthyApple, a website dedicated to wearable devices.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in April reported that Apple was planning to improve the Apple Watch's existing atrial fibrillation detection feature in the ECG app with a new capability to measure how long a person is in a state of atrial fibrillation across a certain period, known as a "burden." Gurman had said the feature could debut as part of watchOS 9, which is expected to be announced today during Apple's opening keynote at WWDC 2022.
The ECG app is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, excluding the Apple Watch SE. The app records an electrocardiogram to see if the upper and lower chambers of your heart are in rhythm, according to Apple. An irregular rhythm could be atrial fibrillation (AFib).
Apple's keynote begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with other announcements expected to include iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and possibly some new hardware, with rumors suggesting that a redesigned MacBook Air could be unveiled. Stay tuned to MacRumors.com for complete coverage of WWDC and follow @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.
