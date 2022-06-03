Looking Back at WWDC Hardware Announcements: HomePod, Mac Pro, and More

by

Apple's 33rd Worldwide Developers Conference officially kicks off on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time with a keynote where the company will reveal iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and possibly some new hardware.

wwdc collage feature
While WWDC is a software-heavy event, Apple has previewed and announced hardware during the conference in past years. Ahead of this year's conference and amid rumors of a possible Mac-focused announcement on Monday, we thought it'd be fun to take a trip down memory lane and relive some of Apple's biggest hardware news at WWDC.

WWDC 2017: HomePod, iMac Pro, and More

wwdc 17 front
To kick this list off, we'll start at WWDC 2017, where Apple announced and previewed a host of new and updated products. The most notable announcement at that WWDC was the HomePod, a now-discontinued smart speaker that struggled to gain momentum.

homepod space gray
The second most notable was the preview of the all-new iMac Pro, an also now-discontinued product that was a 27-inch high-end iMac that Apple hoped would cater to the needs of professional customers. The iMac Pro retained the same design as the standard 27-inch iMac, also now discontinued, but in a "badass space gray finish."

imac pro accessories
While Apple announced the iMac Pro in June, it didn't begin shipping to customers until December. Apple also gave its lineup of MacBooks a spec bump with Intel's Kaby Lake processors. Apple also refreshed the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs, now both discontinued, with brighter displays, faster storage, and performance.

Outside the Mac and the HomePod, Apple replaced the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with an all-new 10.5-inch model and a redesigned 12.9-inch design. Both iPads were the first to feature Apple's ProMotion technology which has since expanded to the iPhone and MacBook Pro.

WWDC 2018: Nothing

cook wwdc 2018 mcenery
Following a jam-packed hardware WWDC a year before, at WWDC 2018, Tim Cook seemingly intentionally kicked the conference right off by dismissing any hope that the event will include any hardware announcements. "Today is all about software, and we've got some very exciting updates," Cook said.

WWDC 2019: Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

cook wwdc 2019 tweet
At Apple's last in-person WWDC in 2019, the company previewed the completely redesigned Mac Pro and accompanying Pro Display XDR.

mac pro 2019 new
The Pro Display XDR and the Mac Pro were made available to customers later that year. Apple likely decided to preview both new products at WWDC since they targeted professional customers, not mainstream consumers.

WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon Transition

a12z mac mini developer transition kit
At WWDC 2020, Apple didn't explicitly announce a new hardware product, but it did announce a major change for the Mac: it would be moving to Apple silicon. Intel processors had powered the Mac since 2005, and Apple announced its transition away from Intel during the conference.

As part of the transition announcement, Apple gave select developers access to Developer Transition Kits, including a Mac mini outfitted with an A12Z chip. The Mac mini helped developers prepare their apps for the Apple silicon architecture. The first Apple silicon Mac would not get announced until November, but the announcement at WWDC paved the way for the next generation of Mac hardware.

WWDC 2021: Nothing, Again

wwdc 2021 details
Like WWDC 2018, WWDC 2021 included no new hardware, and it focused on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

WWDC 2022: Time Will Tell

wwdc live stream
Other than a relatively significant number of changes and new features coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, we don't know what Apple has in store for WWDC 2022. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cast doubt that Apple will showcase its long-rumored AR/VR headset on Monday. Instead, Gurman believes that if any hardware announcement occurs, it's likely to be a redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple teased the release of an Apple silicon Mac Pro during its last event in March, and it remains unclear when a high-end Apple silicon Mac could launch. Given that Apple previewed a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR at WWDC 2019, one could assume we could hear some news about a new Mac Pro on Monday, but only time will tell.

Apple plans to live stream the WWDC keynote on its website, the ‌Apple TV‌ app, and YouTube, but for those unable to watch, we'll be covering the event on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

We'll also have in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements throughout the rest of the week and going forward as we test the new software.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2022
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

macbookairthunderboltports

What to Expect If Apple Debuts a New MacBook Air at WWDC Next Week

Wednesday June 1, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Read Full Article168 comments
ipad pro

Apple Memo Says Original iPad Pro and Strangely the 'Apple TV HD' Will Become Vintage Products Next Month

Tuesday May 31, 2022 12:58 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
Read Full Article100 comments
wwdc trading cards

Apple's WWDC 2022 Event Page Features Animated AR Trading Cards

Tuesday May 31, 2022 1:10 pm PDT by
The 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin with a keynote next Monday, and the event is now featured on Apple's dedicated Events website. As with many Apple events, if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an interactive augmented reality easter egg. For WWDC 2022, Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality. Once...
Read Full Article84 comments
homepod feature triad

Apple's HomePod to Finally Return This Year

Wednesday June 1, 2022 2:12 am PDT by
Apple's HomePod may make an unexpected return later this year, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo recently said that Apple is planning to release "a new version" of the HomePod. He warned that "there may not be much innovation in hardware design" with the new HomePod and "Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market." The news is fairly unexpected given...
Read Full Article
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Redesigned MacBook Air Reportedly Stuck Using Technology Behind A15 Chip

Sunday May 29, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Read Full Article231 comments
MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article167 comments