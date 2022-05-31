Kuo: Apple Unlikely to Reveal Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC With a 2023 Launch Still Expected

Apple is unlikely to announce its rumored mixed reality headset or its new AR/VR operating system at next week's WWDC with mass production of the device still some ways off, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a pair of tweets on Tuesday, Kuo said he expected Apple's headset to launch in 2023, and that announcing it too early would see Apple's competitors "immediately kick off copycat projects" and release rival products before Apple's headset hits the shelves.

Kuo's thoughts echo the most recent report by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman in which he played down expectations that Apple would make a "full-blown announcement" of its headset at WWDC.

Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored operating system believed to run on Apple's mixed-reality headset, were first spotted in Apple source code earlier this year, and rumors of Apple announcing its headset sooner rather than later were stoked at the weekend when a trademark for "realityOS" surfaced, with a foreign filing date deadline of June 8, 2022, just two days after the main WWDC keynote.

However, both Gurman and a practicing lawyer have since said that the trademark filing date deadlines are actually a legal requirement and that their closeness to WWDC is very likely mere coincidence.

Gurman previously reported that the launch of the headset will likely be delayed until 2023 following a plethora of development problems, including issues with overheating from at least one chip on par with the M1 Pro, as well as camera and software challenges.

Mac-related announcements are reportedly more likely at WWDC this year, according to Gurman, with the launch of a new MacBook Air with M2 chip one possibility, supply chain issues notwithstanding.