Throwboy Launches New Mac-Themed Woven Throw Blankets

Throwboy, known for its lineup of plush pillows modeled after classic Apple products, today announced the launch of a new set of high-end woven blankets that are designed with Mac fans in mind.



Created in collaboration with the Mineola Knitting Company and priced at $160, the throw blankets come in three designs. There's a multi-colored iMac version that features the ‌iMac‌ G3 in a series of bright colors, an Icon version that's modeled after the original Mac Finder icon, and an iPod version that features iPods dripping different colors.



Each blanket measures in at 50 inches by 60 inches, and they are individually woven from recycled cotton and recycled polyester materials. Throwboy says that the blankets are stretchy, soft, and have a comfortable, slightly weighted feel.



All of the blankets can be purchased from the Throwboy website, and for those who want a Mac-themed blanket but don't want to shell out so much money, Throwboy also has a line of more affordable fleece blankets.