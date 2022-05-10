DJI Launches New Mini 3 Pro Drone

by

DJI today announced the Mini 3 Pro, the newest drone in its Mini series. The Mini 3 Pro weighs in at 249 grams, which means that in the United States, it does not need to be registered with the FAA, and it is compliant with drone policies in many countries in addition to being safe because of its low weight.

dji mini pro 3 1
The Mini 3 Pro is portable and it is able to fold down like other DJI drones, which means it is ideal for taking on trips because it packs down into a small bag. DJI says that the Mini 3 Pro has a new structural design with arms and propellers that have been adjusted for a more aerodynamic flight, resulting in longer flying time. It also features forward and backward dual-vision sensors for safer flight.

A successor to the Mini 2, the Mini 3 Pro has features that were previously limited to DJI's higher-end Mavic and Air drones. It has improved flight performance, a better camera, improved battery life, and upgraded AI capabilities. It can shoot 4K 60fps video and it has a redesigned gimbal for more camera angles like tilt-up shots and true vertical shooting for images in portrait mode.

dji mini pro 3 2
The Mini 3 Pro is the first drone in the Mini series to offer Tri-Directional Obstacle sensing with forward, backward, and downward visual sensors. The sensors enable Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems that are able to detect safer paths around obstacles during flight, plus they work with FocusTrack for selecting a subject that the drone keeps in the center of the frame while in flight.

There's a 1/1.3-inch camera with an f/1.7 aperture that can shoot up to 48-megapixel images. In addition to 4K 60fps video, it can capture HDR video at 30fps, and there's up to 4x digital zoom depending on resolution. Low light performance has been improved compared to the Mini 2.

dji mini pro 3 3
DJI's Mini 3 Pro offers 34 minutes of flight time per charge, and there is an extended flight battery option that allows for a maximum flight time of 47 minutes. It can be used with the DJI RC, a lightweight remote controller that has a 5.5-inch touchscreen and integration with the DJI Fly app.

With no remote, the DJI Mini 3 is priced at $669. The DJI Mini 3 Pro with RC-N1 remote is priced at $759, and the DJI Mini 3 Pro with DJI RC is priced at $909. There are also upgrade kits that include additional batteries, propellers, and other accessories. The DJI Mini 3 Pro can be pre-ordered from the DJI website starting today.

