Deals: Amazon Introduces New BOGO 30% Off Sale on Collection of Apple Accessories

Amazon today kicked off a new sale on Apple accessories, including the AirTag, MagSafe Battery Pack, iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe Charger, and much more. When you add two of these accessories to your cart, you'll get 30 percent off one of the products at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To see the deal, head to this landing page and add any two of the products to your cart. Once at the checkout screen, the 30 percent off markdown will be applied automatically and you won't need any coupon codes for this sale.

In terms of charging accessories, you'll find Apple's MagSafe Charger, the 20W USB-C Power Adapter, Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable, and MagSafe Battery Pack as part of this event. Many of these items are already on sale, and this 30 percent markdown will stack on top of those existing discounts.

If you're shopping for cases, Amazon's sale includes all of the new Silicone cases for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You'll find the same iPhone case models in Leather, as well as numerous Sport Bands, Sport Loops, Leather Links, and more for Apple Watch.

Amazon says this sale is a limited time offer, so be sure to browse the full event soon before it expires. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.