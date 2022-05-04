T-Mobile Launches Test Drive Program for Home Internet

T-Mobile today announced the launch of a new 5G home internet "Test Drive" program that's designed to allow users to try out T-Mobile internet in their homes. T-Mobile will send users a gateway to try out for a 15 day period at no cost, with users able to keep their existing internet during the testing program.



To encourage customers to switch to T-Mobile home internet, T-Mobile is paying up to $500 in termination fees for customers who cancel their existing plans.

As for costs, T-Mobile home internet is priced at $50 per month, and T-Mobile says it comes with a permanent "Price Lock" feature that will not see prices increase over the years with no additional fees.

Customers who have a family plan with T-Mobile can get discounted home internet access. Magenta Max family subscribers will pay $30 per month for broadband as part of their family plans.

All customers who subscribe to T-Mobile home internet will have access to T-Mobile Tuesday deals. Next week, that will include a free TV streaming device valued at up to $50 (Chromecast, Fire TV, or Roku) and 50 percent off a YouTube TV plan.