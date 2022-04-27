Deals: Take Up to $80 Off Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE

We're tracking an ongoing slate of record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE this week, all of which can be found on Amazon.

41mm GPS Aluminum Series 7

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, you can get this model for $329.00 in most colors, down from $399.00. We saw a slightly lower price on this model earlier in the month, but at $70 this is a solid second-best price on the Apple Watch Series 7 and the most consistent deal we've seen in 2022.

45mm GPS Aluminum Series 7

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 has three colors on sale at a new record low price, which is $359.00, down from $429.00. Colors on sale at this price include (Product)Red Aluminum with (Product)Red Sport Band, Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band, and Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band.

41mm Cellular Aluminum Series 7

For the Cellular aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 7 you'll find similarly solid discounts on Amazon today. The 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at $429.00, down from $499.00, and coming in about $20 under the previous record low discount.

45mm Cellular Aluminum Series 7

Lastly, Amazon has every aluminum model of the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at $459.00, down from $529.00. Similar to the other sales, this price beats the previous best deal by about $20 and only Amazon is offering the sale.

Apple Watch SE

If you want to save even more money, we're tracking best-ever prices on a few models of the Apple Watch SE. You can get the 40mm GPS Silver Aluminum model with Abyss Blue Sport Band for $229.00, down from $279.00.

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the Apple Watch SE, and it's available in Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band, Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band, and Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band.

Likewise, the 44mm Apple Watch SE is being discounted to the record low price of $229.00, down from $309.00. This one's only available in the Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.