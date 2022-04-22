Deals: Low Prices Hit AirPods 2 ($99), AirPods Pro ($174), Apple Watch SE ($229), More

We're ending the week with a collection of discounts on Apple products including AirPods and Apple Watch, as well as a sitewide discount at Grid Studio. For the AirPods and Apple Watch, you'll find all-time low deals on AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch SE.

AirPods 2

Amazon still has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This deal is a solid second-best price, and only about $10 higher than the all-time low price seen on this version of the AirPods.

This is the model of AirPods that comes with the Wired Charging Case. Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 with the Wireless Charging Case so we haven't seen any notable deals on that accessory in months.



AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Next, Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are available for $174.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This price is a match of the 2022 low price on the AirPods Pro, and overall it's the second-best price we've ever tracked.

The headphones are in stock today, and they are shipped and sold directly by Amazon. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.



Apple Watch SE

Switching to the Apple Watch SE, we're tracking an ongoing best-ever price on a few models of the Apple Watch SE. Specifically, you can get the 40mm GPS Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band for $229.00, down from $279.00.

You can also get the Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band at this sale price, and both models are in stock and shipped by Amazon.



Grid Studio

Lastly, Grid Studio is taking 20 percent off sitewide for one day only with the code EARTH2022. Grid Studio is a company that deconstructs popular tech devices, like iPhones and Game Boys, and sells them in attractive shadowbox frames.

