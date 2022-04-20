HomePod Appreciating in Value Following Discontinuation

The original HomePod, which Apple discontinued in March 2021, now appears to be appreciating in value on online marketplace sites (via The Verge).



The ‌HomePod‌ originally debuted for $349, before Apple reduced it to $299 just over a year later. Following lackluster sales, Apple discontinued the HomePod and said it was focusing on the HomePod mini going forward. The ‌HomePod‌ has still continued to receive software updates and new functionality.

Since then, research data from eBay indicates that the value of the ‌HomePod‌ has been gradually appreciating over time. 6,610 HomePods have been sold on eBay in the past year, with an average selling price of $347.61, over 15 percent more than Apple's retail price. 2,082 new or sealed HomePods were sold in this period of time with an average selling price of $432.27.



Over the past week, used or refurbished HomePods sold for an average price of $336.03, while new HomePods sold for an average price of $638.76, indicating a steady climb in value. The Verge places the ‌HomePod‌'s average appreciation at around 25 percent over Apple's $299 retail price. HomePods in used condition with no box tend to sell for prices starting at around $220, but new, factory-sealed HomePods can sell for over $500.

There has also been a noticeable decline in the number of HomePods listed for sale on eBay over time, which may contribute to the product's increase in value. Nevertheless, demand for Apple's large smart speaker appears to persist on online marketplaces, despite the device being almost five years old and containing the A8 chip from the iPhone 6.

Apple is still believed to be working on a successor to the HomePod that combines a smart speaker, Apple TV functions, and a FaceTime camera.