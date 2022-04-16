Top Stories: Apple Watch, iOS 16, Mac, and Dual USB-C Charger Rumors

by

We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16.

top stories 16apr2022
Other news this week included an Apple goof that saw users temporarily unable to update the firmware on their Studio Displays, lots of discussion about Meta's plan to take nearly 50% commissions on virtual goods in the metaverse even as it argues against Apple's App Store commissions, and more, so read on for all of the details!

Apple Testing at Least Nine New Macs With Four Different M2 Chip Variants

Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips.

13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2
The machines include M2-based MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, while more powerful 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and a new Mac Pro will use M2 variants such as the M2 Pro and M2 Max and a successor to the M1 Ultra currently found in the high-end Mac Studio.

New Apple Watch Health Features Coming This Year, but Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Sensors Delayed

We're expecting to see as many as three new Apple Watch models later this year, and while it looks like we may be getting some new health-related features such as a body temperature sensor on the most advanced models, a couple of long-rumored sensors for blood pressure and blood sugar don't appear to be ready for prime time yet.

Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature
Some of those features will be integrated with new health-related enhancements in iOS 16, which we're also starting to hear a bit about. It sounds like we won't be getting a significant redesign, but there will be some tweaks to notifications and other aspects.

Apple's Rumored Dual USB-C Port Charger Allegedly Shown in Leaked Images

Following last week's discovery of a premature mention of an upcoming 35W dual USB-C charger from Apple, we've now seen some alleged leaked images of the U.S. version of the device, which includes foldable prongs and ports on the side of the charger.

apple 35w dual usb c ports charger images
There's been a bit of confusion as similar chargers from Mophie and white-label knockoff accessory makers are also surfacing, but it looks like Apple will also be getting into the game.

Studio Display Update Issue Fixed as Apple Addresses Code-Signing Issue

Over the weekend, users of Apple's new Studio Display found themselves unable to update the firmware of the device due to an apparent oversight by Apple which left the latest version unsigned by Apple for several days.

studio display 3
When Apple stopped signing iOS 15.4 earlier this month to help keep users on the latest iOS 15.4.1 update, it appears the company forgot there was no 15.4.1 update available for the Studio Display, leaving no current version authorized by Apple for installation. The issue was resolved by Apple on Monday, and users are once again able to update their displays.

Apple Says Plan for Nearly 50% Commission on Metaverse Purchases 'Lays Bare Meta's Hypocrisy'

While Meta, better known as Facebook, and founder Mark Zuckerberg have repeatedly slammed Apple's 15–30% commissions on App Store in-app purchases, Meta has revealed that it will be taking a nearly 50% commission on digital assets in its "metaverse."

facebook meta
The revelation immediately sparked comments about Meta's hypocritical stance on commissions, and Apple wasn't shy about weighing in, saying that it "goes to show that while they seek to use Apple's platform for free, they happily take from the creators and small businesses that use their own."

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

Apple Shot on iPhone macro Ashley Lee

Apple Reveals Winning 'Shot on iPhone' Macro Challenge Photos

Wednesday April 13, 2022 6:28 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year. "Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A. Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were...
Read Full Article52 comments
facebook meta

Meta Plans to Take a Nearly 50% Commission on Purchases Made Inside the 'Metaverse' Despite Complaining About Apple's 30% App Store Cut

Wednesday April 13, 2022 5:03 am PDT by
Meta, better known as Facebook, plans to take a nearly 50% commission on digital asset purchases made inside the "metaverse," the company has revealed, months after it had complained about the maximum 30% cut that Apple takes for purchases through the App Store. This week, Meta announced new ways it's allowing creators to monetize and earn money from the "metaverse." One way it's enabling...
Read Full Article237 comments
tim cook mark zuckerberg

Apple Says Plan for Nearly 50% Commission on Metaverse Purchases 'Lays Bare Meta's Hypocrisy'

Thursday April 14, 2022 5:21 am PDT by
Apple has responded to Meta's plan to take a nearly 50% commission for digital asset purchases made inside the metaverse after complaining about fees in the App Store, calling the decision hypocritical. Yesterday, it was revealed that Meta, more commonly known as Facebook, plans to take a steep 47.5% commission for digital asset purchases made inside the so-called "metaverse." The 47.5%...
Read Full Article143 comments
apple watch series 6 product red back

New Apple Watch Health Features Coming This Year, but Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Sensors Delayed

Tuesday April 12, 2022 5:45 am PDT by
Apple is still planning to add body temperature monitoring and new health features to the Apple Watch this year, despite experiencing development problems with blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, in addition to multiple new features in the iPhone's Health app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has reportedly been working on an updated sensor for the Apple Watch that is...
Read Full Article119 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple Testing at Least Nine New Macs With Four Different M2 Chip Variants

Thursday April 14, 2022 4:15 pm PDT by
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips. Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Read Full Article247 comments
adobe after effects m1 chart

Adobe After Effects Updated With Native Apple Silicon Support, Up to 3x Faster Speeds Than High-End iMac Pro

Wednesday April 13, 2022 3:48 am PDT by
Adobe has updated its professional video editing software After Effects with native M1 support, offering customers up to 3x faster render speeds on Apple's latest Macs compared to high-end Macs with Intel processors. On M1 computers, Adobe promises up to 2x faster performance in rendering and general app responsiveness. On M1 Ultra, Apple's most high-end chip found in the Mac Studio, Adobe...
Read Full Article82 comments
ipad pro display apple pencil

Apple's Next Major Display Upgrade Coming to Three Devices

Wednesday April 13, 2022 2:49 am PDT by
Apple's next major display upgrade is set to come to three devices initially, according to multiple recent reports. Apple introduced its first true mini-LED display with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021, having previously experimented with very similar technology in the Pro Display XDR that launched in 2019. In late 2021, Apple launched two more mini-LED devices, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook...
Read Full Article
AirPods Combo Discount Feature Duo

Deals: Save Up to $99 on AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro

Thursday April 14, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. AirPods 2 Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...
Read Full Article18 comments