Unreleased 35W Dual Port USB-C Charger Leaked in Apple Doc
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger.
Apple's current 30W power adapter
As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be something that Apple has in the works. 35W would charge or power a wide range of Apple devices, from the MacBook Air to iPads, iPhones, Apple Watch, and the HomePod. For the iPhone and the iPad, it would be powerful enough to accommodate fast charging.
The power adapter will support the following modes: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A, and it will provide 35W of total charging power, not 35W for each USB-C port.
Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.
There is no word on when this accessory might launch, but it could possibly be the GaN power adapter that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was working on in early March. Kuo said that Apple is working on a "30W power adapter" that has a new form factor design, with the company planning to introduce it at some point in 2022.
He said that the charger will use gallium nitride or "GaN" technology, allowing for a smaller, lighter form factor because of improved power efficiency. Apple's first GaN charger (140W) launched last year alongside the MacBook Pro.
Other accessory companies like Anker and Belkin have been making GaN chargers for some time now, and they offer several multi-port options.
