Apple's Rumored Dual USB-C Port Charger Allegedly Shown in Leaked Images

ChargerLAB today shared alleged images of Apple's unreleased 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports, providing a first look at the accessory's potential design.



The images suggest that the charger will have a compact design with side-by-side USB-C ports and foldable prongs. 35W would be suitable for charging a wide range of Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, the latest MacBook Air, and the HomePod mini.

A reference to the power adapter was first uncovered last week in a document that was briefly published on Apple's website:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

In early March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple was working on a 30W power adapter with a new design. In a follow-up tweet, Kuo has since suggested that the 35W power adapter could be the same one that he was alluding to. Kuo said the charger is "nearing mass production" and would be released at some point in 2022.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side. We’ll bring more information about this charger.#applecharger #tech #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/wzyR7bdHdi — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) April 12, 2022

Kuo said the charger would utilize gallium nitride (GaN) technology, allowing it to be smaller, lighter, and more power efficient than silicon-based chargers. Apple released its first GaN charger last year in the form of its 140W USB-C power adapter for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and third-party brands like Anker and Belkin also offer GaN chargers.

Back in 2018, ChargerLAB's sister website Chongdiantou showed off real-world photos of Apple's then-unreleased 18W power adapter for iPhones.