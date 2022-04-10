Gurman: iOS 16 to Feature 'Significant' Improvements to Notifications, New Health-Tracking Features, But No Major Redesign

iOS 16, set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.



In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS, but that instead, the next version of iOS will include enhancements to notification and new health-tracking features.



On the iOS side, I'm looking for some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features. I'm not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS's interface, even though it hasn't changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there might be a new iPadOS multitasking interface. The Apple Watch, meanwhile, may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.

Apple will preview ‌iOS 16‌, alongside iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 during WWDC, which will officially be held on June 6 until June 10.

