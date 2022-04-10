Gurman: iOS 16 to Feature 'Significant' Improvements to Notifications, New Health-Tracking Features, But No Major Redesign
iOS 16, set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS, but that instead, the next version of iOS will include enhancements to notification and new health-tracking features.
On the iOS side, I'm looking for some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features.
I'm not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS's interface, even though it hasn't changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there might be a new iPadOS multitasking interface. The Apple Watch, meanwhile, may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.
Apple will preview iOS 16, alongside iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 during WWDC, which will officially be held on June 6 until June 10.
Popular Stories
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are major version 12 updates, but each app has received only a couple of changes, as outlined below.
Keynote
On iOS, Keynote now features an option to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400 percent, plus there is a new feature for editing font size...
Today we're tracking a trio of iPad-related discounts on Amazon, focusing on markdowns on the 2022 iPad Air, 2021 iPad, and 2021 iPad Pro. Many of these sales are offering all-time low prices on Apple's tablets.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
i...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below.
Apple Classical References
There are references to the...
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek.
In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their...
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky.
Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...