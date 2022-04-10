Some Studio Display Owners Reporting Issues Updating Display to Latest iOS Firmware

Some owners of the new Studio Display are facing issues when attempting to update Apple's newest monitor to its latest firmware, causing some customers to be told by Apple Support to bring in their display for repair at an Apple Store or authorized repair center.



A growing thread on the Apple Support forum (1, 2) includes owners of the Studio Display reporting that as they try to update the display, they're being presented with an error message that reads "Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorized Apple service provider." According to users on the thread, reconnecting the display to another Mac and/or restarting the monitor does not address the issue.

Users on the MacRumors Forums are also reporting similar problems, with some being told by Apple Support to bring in their display for repair. Apple's Studio Display does run iOS, and users can update it through System Preferences on macOS.

Following reviews of poor webcam quality, Apple has promised a new update in the future that addresses poor camera quality. That same update could include a patch for the issue being experienced by users when trying to update their Studio Display.