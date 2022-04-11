Studio Display Update Issue Fixed as Apple Addresses Code-Signing Issue

Yesterday, MacRumors reported on a growing number of Studio Display owners who were unable to update their display to iOS 15.4, and now, less than a day later, Apple has resolved the issue which originated from the software being unverified by the servers.



As highlighted on Twitter and confirmed by MacRumors, iOS 15.4, the latest software update for the Studio Display, had been unsigned by Apple as of late last week, making software updates for the display impossible. A few hours later, Apple resigned iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, making software updates for customers once again possible.

Apple stopped signing iOS 15.4 on 4/7 On 4/8, users started reporting that they couldn't update the Studio Display to iOS 15.4 Firmware. As of one hour ago, iOS 15.4 Firmware for the Studio Display (Appledisplay2,1) is being signed again The firmware update installing now! 👍 https://t.co/Sn1TyKgLkq pic.twitter.com/pO7rSGox1a — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) April 11, 2022

The Studio Display does run iOS 15.4, and that's currently the latest software update for the display. While it does run iOS, updates for the Studio Display do not seem to be coordinated with typical iOS and iPadOS releases.

Apple released iOS and iPadOS 15.4.1 for iPhone and iPad users last month, but the Studio Display remains with iOS 15.4. Apple has promised an update for the Studio Display that addresses poor webcam quality but has offered no timeline on when the update would be made available.