Studio Display Update Issue Fixed as Apple Addresses Code-Signing Issue
Yesterday, MacRumors reported on a growing number of Studio Display owners who were unable to update their display to iOS 15.4, and now, less than a day later, Apple has resolved the issue which originated from the software being unverified by the servers.
As highlighted on Twitter and confirmed by MacRumors, iOS 15.4, the latest software update for the Studio Display, had been unsigned by Apple as of late last week, making software updates for the display impossible. A few hours later, Apple resigned iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, making software updates for customers once again possible.
The Studio Display does run iOS 15.4, and that's currently the latest software update for the display. While it does run iOS, updates for the Studio Display do not seem to be coordinated with typical iOS and iPadOS releases.
Apple released iOS and iPadOS 15.4.1 for iPhone and iPad users last month, but the Studio Display remains with iOS 15.4. Apple has promised an update for the Studio Display that addresses poor webcam quality but has offered no timeline on when the update would be made available.
Popular Stories
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky.
Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...
iOS 16, codenamed "Sydney" and set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS but that instead, the next version of iOS will include...
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek.
In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their...
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are major version 12 updates, but each app has received only a couple of changes, as outlined below.
Keynote
On iOS, Keynote now features an option to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400 percent, plus there is a new feature for editing font size...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below.
Apple Classical References
There are references to the...
Top Rated Comments
I'm sure everyone in the initial thread who lost their minds and claimed to have foreseen Apple's impending doom will retract their comments. :rolleyes:
* isn't 15.4 the version those displays were reviewed with anyway? Did affected displays ship with an earlier release? Possibly with the one Gruber says may have had a better webcam image?
* I've seen rather conflicting info on what happens if the update fails. Does the display merely revert to the old version, or does it flat-out stop working?