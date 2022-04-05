Deals: Get $49 Off Apple Watch SE During Amazon's Gold Box Sale, Starting at $230 for 40mm GPS

Following yesterday's discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon today has a new Gold Box sale on the Apple Watch SE. Prices start at $229.99 for the 40mm GPS model with the Silver Aluminum Case, down from $279.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the second-best price we've ever tracked for the Apple Watch SE on Amazon, and at this time only the model with the Abyss Blue Sport Band is on sale. This model is shipped and sold by Amazon, with stock available today.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $259.99 on Amazon, down from $309.00. This model is available in the Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band and Gold Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band.

There are also cellular versions of the Apple Watch SE on sale today, starting at $279.99 for the 40mm model, down from $329.00; and rising to $309.99 for the 44mm model, down from $359.00. There are more case and band styles on sale for the cellular models, including Space Gray Aluminum with Tornado/Grey Sport Loop and Gold Aluminum with Maize/White Sport Loop.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.