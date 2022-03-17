Apple-Backed 'Matter' Smart Home Standard Again Delayed Until Fall 2022

by

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which includes Apple, Samsung, Google, Amazon, and others, today announced the launch of the "Matter" smart home standard has been delayed until the fall of 2022 (via The Verge).

matter iot standard
Matter seeks to unify and simplify the smart home ecosystem with a new interoperable standard. Announced in 2019 as "Project CHiP," Matter is a unified IP-based connectivity that aims to offer a standard universal protocol for developers to build Internet of Things devices. The Alliance previously sought to release the standard in late 2020. This was then delayed to the second half of 2021, before again being delayed until summer 2022. Now, it has been delayed until the fall of 2022.

The delay is needed to finalize the software development kit (SDK) that device manufacturers will use to incorporate their products into the Matter ecosystem. The CSA is working to improve the SDK so that it works smoothly across the large number of platforms that are adopting Matter, ensuring that there is long-term confidence in the standard.

The updated timeline suggests that Matter-certified devices could still go on sale this year, with 130 devices in 15 categories from 50 companies set to be part of the first roll-out. Companies that are not yet enrolled into the initial phase may need to wait until the end of 2022 or early 2023 to begin testing.

A multitude of smart home accessory makers have signed up to adopt Matter, including Amazon, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Espressif Systems, Eve Systems, Grundfos Holding A/S, Huawei, Infineon Technologies, LEEDARSON, Legrand, Nanoleaf, and others.

Vado Avatar
Vado
1 hour ago at 08:20 am
It's a massive project so there is no point in rushing the SDK release. Take the time to get the tools and software right before rolling it out to the hands of developers.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macintosh TV Avatar
Macintosh TV
1 hour ago at 08:10 am
Hopefully we see investment here. Would love to see expansion in this category. Love my HomeKit devices and integration.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
1 hour ago at 08:09 am
More and more, I think it’s pretty clear this standard doesn’t matter to Apple.




























I’ll see myself out
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
1 hour ago at 08:23 am
I'm sure there are a lot of "battles" involving security and privacy going on in the background. Take your time and get this one right.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
32 minutes ago at 08:58 am

All that "matters" is that it gets adopted by everyone. Literally everyone. If any smart home maker is incentivized to opt out of it for any reason, then this is a fail.
With the list of companies already involved with this (from software to smart-home manufacturers), I feel like companies that don't participant will be the ones that fail.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kemal Avatar
kemal
1 hour ago at 08:27 am
Will it work with Alexa?

Edit: To be clear, existing products from Amazon.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
