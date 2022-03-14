Deals: Satechi Offering 25% Off Sitewide for Pi Day
Satechi is celebrating Pi Day with a new coupon code that takes 25 percent off sitewide for today only. In order to get the discount, you can shop for accessories on Satechi's website and then enter the code PiDAY at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Satechi is known for its wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, keyboards, cables, and other accessories, many of which are compatible with Apple products like the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iMac, and iPhone. Satechi has a hub showcasing all of its best products for today's flash sale, but remember that the PiDAY code will work sitewide.
The sale will expire later tonight, so browse Satechi's website soon if you're interested in using the Pi Day discount before the day ends. Additionally, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
