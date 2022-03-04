Last-Minute 5G iPhone SE Details Leaked By Reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device.
Repeating information from previous rumors, the Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details.
Kuo expects the iPhone SE to add a new 256GB storage option in addition to the existing 64GB and 128GB options, and clarifies that the iPhone SE's 5G capabilities will include both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, which was not previously known. The mention of the A15 Bionic chip also seems to dispel uncertainty around rumors that suggested the next-generation iPhone SE could get the A14 Bionic instead.
In addition, the tweet confirms that the iPhone SE will continue to feature the same White, Black, and Red color options offered with the current model, with no new colors available. It may also be worth noting that camera upgrades are noticeably absent from Kuo's expectations.
Kuo added that mass production for the new iPhone SE begins this month and that Apple is expecting to ship 25 to 30 million units this year.
Ming-Chi Kuo is an analyst for TF International Securities and often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans. Kuo normally shares his information in official notes to investors and has never shared information of this kind on Twitter before.
Apple is widely expected to unveil the third-generation iPhone SE at its "Peek Performance" event on March 8. The company seemingly filed new iPhone SE models in regulatory databases in January, indicating that the launch of the device is imminent.
Update: MacRumors was initially unable to verify that the @mingchikuo account belonged to Ming-Chi Kuo, but we had no reason to doubt its authenticity beyond the unprecedented nature of a tweet of this kind. Kuo subsequently confirmed to MacRumors that he is the owner of the account.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
A YouTuber has successfully made the M1 Mac mini 78% smaller and added MagSafe in a unique DIY project, highlighting Apple's iterative approach to the current entry-level Mac mini ahead of the expected launch of a redesigned high-end model.
When Apple introduced the M1 Mac mini in November 2020, it retained the exact same unibody design that the company has used since 2010. Subsequent teardow...
Update: We now have invites for a March 8 event! Apple uncharacteristically sent them out less than a week ahead of the event. Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct.
In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the ...
Apple is rumored to be introducing an upgraded version of the iPhone SE as soon as March 8, the prospective date of the company's first event of 2022. The new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at $399 and it will be replacing the current iPhone SE, but will Apple keep the older model around and drop the price as it sometimes does when new iPhones come out?
In his most recent "Power On"...
Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all.
Every iPhone since the...
Apple today confirmed that it has stopped all product sales from its online website in Russia, which means customers in Russia can no longer purchase Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Attempting to make a purchase from the Russia store results in a "delivery unavailable" result when trying to add a product to the online cart.
Sales have been halted following a plea last week...
Oppo has announced a record-breaking fast charging technology that is around twelve times faster than the iPhone 13 lineup.
On the first day of 2022's Mobile World Congress (MWC) yesterday, Oppo showcased a range of technologies, including its latest Find X5 series of smartphones, the MariSilicon X custom image processor, a retractable camera system, the Air Glass extended reality monocle,...
Top Rated Comments