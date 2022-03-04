Last-Minute 5G iPhone SE Details Leaked By Reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

by

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device.

iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature
Repeating information from previous rumors, the Kuo claims that the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details.

Kuo expects the ‌iPhone SE‌ to add a new 256GB storage option in addition to the existing 64GB and 128GB options, and clarifies that the ‌iPhone SE‌'s 5G capabilities will include both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, which was not previously known. The mention of the A15 Bionic chip also seems to dispel uncertainty around rumors that suggested the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ could get the A14 Bionic instead.

In addition, the tweet confirms that the ‌iPhone SE‌ will continue to feature the same White, Black, and Red color options offered with the current model, with no new colors available. It may also be worth noting that camera upgrades are noticeably absent from Kuo's expectations.

Kuo added that mass production for the new ‌iPhone SE‌ begins this month and that Apple is expecting to ship 25 to 30 million units this year.

‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ is an analyst for TF International Securities and often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans. Kuo normally shares his information in official notes to investors and has never shared information of this kind on Twitter before.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ at its "Peek Performance" event on March 8. The company seemingly filed new iPhone SE models in regulatory databases in January, indicating that the launch of the device is imminent.

Update: MacRumors was initially unable to verify that the @mingchikuo account belonged to ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌, but we had no reason to doubt its authenticity beyond the unprecedented nature of a tweet of this kind. Kuo subsequently confirmed to MacRumors that he is the owner of the account.

