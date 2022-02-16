More Than Half of Apple Music Listeners Using Spatial Audio, Says Apple Exec

by

In an interview with Billboard, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, details the growth of and reaction to Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on the streaming platform.

apple music spatial audio ad
‌Apple Music‌ gained Spatial Audio and Lossless support in June 2021, and since, Apple has continued to add new songs to its catalog that support both new features. Apple had previously promised that its entire catalog of 75 million songs would be made available in Lossless, and according to Schusser, the company has fulfilled its promise.

Schusser said that while the entire catalog of ‌Apple Music‌ songs supports the higher-quality format, the limitations of Bluetooth and the inability for headphones, such as AirPods, to play back the audio continues to be a challenge.

"Everyone in the industry was really focused on Lossless," says Schusser. "We have every song in our catalog available in Lossless to us delivered by the industry, but the challenge is it doesn't play on any headphone in the world over Bluetooth or any wireless connection, and that is by a country mile the number one way how people consume music these days."

‌Apple Music‌ subscribers can listen to Lossless using the built-in speakers on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod. Still, though, Schusser admitted that Lossless remains a niche feature that most average listeners won't notice but that Apple still wanted to move ahead in bringing it to the masses.

Schusser says most people can't tell the difference when Lossless music is played and noted that while it's an important feature to a select niche, it isn't a mass-market product. "And so," he says, "we went out and said we would like to have a feature for the mass market that works on pretty much every device and where people notice a difference."

Discussing Spatial Audio, which provides listeners with an immersive listening experience, Schusser says that compared to when the feature launched last summer, ‌Apple Music‌'s offering of Spatial Audio content has grown exceptionally. Schusser says that more than 50% of ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers are now listening in Spatial Audio.

Apple Music only had a few thousand songs available in Spatial Audio when it launched the feature last year, and the company went on a journey to sell artists and producers — along with listeners — on the new immersive experience.

"We now have more than half of our worldwide Apple Music subscriber base listening in spatial audio and that number is actually growing really, really fast," says Schusser. "We would like the numbers to be higher, but they are definitely exceeding our expectations."

While Apple continues to add new songs to its database that support Spatial Audio in partnerships with studios, the company is still focusing on ensuring the quality of the mixing on those songs.

For Apple's part, the company is emphasizing the importance of quality mixing here — compared to the early days of Dolby Atmos Music, when some mixes didn't live up to the quality of the original recordings. "We listen to every song that comes in Spatial Audio to us and we try to engage with people who make the cut during the process," Schusser says.

Spatial Audio is not only allowing listeners to enjoy new music in a more immersive way, but it's also re-engaging fans with older songs, according to Rachel Newman, ‌Apple Music‌'s global head of editorial and content.

"We're seeing huge uptick in artists' back catalog off the basis of them re-engaging their fans with a new way of listening to the music," says Rachel Newman, Apple Music's global head of editorial and content. Streams of Spatial Audio tracks on Apple Music editorial playlists have grown by 125% since the feature launched last summer, Newman notes.

In a previous interview made in December, another ‌Apple Music‌ executive echoed similar remarks made by Schusser regarding the limitations of Bluetooth and Lossless audio.

Apple would like "more bandwidth" than what Bluetooth can provide, said Apple's vice president of acoustics, Gary Geaves. "I'll stop right there. We would like more bandwidth," Geaves added.

Apple is very possibly working on addressing the limitations of Bluetooth by creating a new wireless protocol, and the company's next-generation high-end AirPods Pro expected to launch this year could be the first AirPods to support playback of Lossless Audio.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

JCCL Avatar
JCCL
27 minutes ago at 02:34 am
Love lossless, but spatial audio just sounds weird. They sound like hacked fan-made mixes, have this turned off.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cczhu Avatar
cczhu
29 minutes ago at 02:32 am
Sounds like they are making AirPods that are beyond Bluetooth capability. That would be really cool!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m1 mac mini

First Mac Mini Redesign in 12 Years to Bring Apple TV Look With iMac Touches

Monday February 14, 2022 2:09 am PST by
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Read Full Article
ipad 4 lightning

Apple Officially Obsoletes First iPad With Lightning Connector

Tuesday February 15, 2022 1:50 am PST by
Alongside adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage and obsolete products, Apple today also updated its list to officially consider the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 as obsolete. The fourth-generation iPad was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today. The fourth-generation iPad was announced in ...
Read Full Article53 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article324 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Read Full Article153 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro Could Launch in June

Monday February 14, 2022 9:37 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iMac Pro with a mini-LED display could launch in June, analyst Ross Young said today. Apple has been working on a larger-screened version of the iMac for months now, and if the June timeline is accurate, it could see a debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Rumors originally suggested that the new iMac could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he ...
Read Full Article116 comments
anker february 2022

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Monday February 14, 2022 8:10 am PST by
Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article5 comments
General Apps FaceTime

Gurman: FaceTime for Apple AR/VR Headset Could Rely on Memojis and SharePlay

Sunday February 13, 2022 7:34 am PST by
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Read Full Article181 comments