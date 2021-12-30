Apple's AirPods Team Wants 'More Bandwidth' Than Bluetooth Provides

by

Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of Bluetooth and the feature set of the ‌AirPods 3‌.

AirPods 3 Feature Red
According to Geaves, ‌AirPods 3‌ were built entirely with custom-made components, using nothing "off the shelf." Apple is using a "complicated acoustic system," "carefully tuned bass port," and a "brand new, custom amplifier" all in the name of the best possible sound quality. Apple can optimize for sound with hardware components, but as What HiFi points out, Bluetooth is the real limitation.

When asked if Bluetooth is holding back Apple's hardware and "stifling sound quality," Geaves declined to say too much, but he said that Apple "concentrates very hard" on getting the most out of Bluetooth, and that "it's fair to say" that Apple would "like more bandwidth."

"Obviously the wireless technology is critical for the content delivery that you talk about", he says, "but also things like the amount of latency you get when you move your head, and if that's too long, between you moving your head and the sound changing or remaining static, it will make you feel quite ill, so we have to concentrate very hard on squeezing the most that we can out of the Bluetooth technology, and there's a number of tricks we can play to maximise or get around some of the limits of Bluetooth. But it's fair to say that we would like more bandwidth and... I'll stop right there. We would like more bandwidth", he smiles.

When conceptualizing the ‌AirPods 3‌, Geaves said that the AirPods team "looked very closely" at the strengths of the second-generation AirPods. The "effortless open fit" that doesn't create a seal in the ear is a big draw of the AirPods, but designing around the lack of a seal "creates challenges for the audio team."

Because no two ears are the same, Geaves said that the sound people experience will be "significantly different, especially the bass," which is what led Apple's AirPods team to add Adaptive EQ, an AirPods Pro feature, to the ‌AirPods 3‌. It's designed to provide a "consistent frequency response regardless of the level of fit that each person gets."

When designing audio hardware, Apple works from a "strong analytic foundation" and has done "extensive measurements" and "deep statistical research" to inform an "internal acoustic analytic response" that's taken into account. Geaves says that Apple also understands that listening to music "is an emotional experience which people connect with on a very deep level," so Apple works with an "expert team of critical listeners and tuners" as well. The team is from the pro audio industry, and refines the sound for each product, including the new ‌AirPods 3‌.

The full interview with Geaves goes into more detail on the ‌AirPods 3‌ and it's well worth a read for those interested.

Related Roundup: AirPods 3
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
20 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Ruh roh, here comes iTooth.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
26 minutes ago at 11:19 am

According to Geaves, AirPods 3 were built entirely with custom-made components, using nothing "off the shelf." Apple is using a "complicated acoustic system," "carefully tuned bass port," and a "brand new, custom amplifier" all in the name of the best possible sound quality. Apple can optimize for sound with hardware components, but as What HiFi points out, Bluetooth is the real limitation.
Apple's bringing back the 3.5mm jack!!!

Just like how they brought back MagSafe, HDMI, and SDXC card slot.

Can't innovate anymore, my ass!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
19 minutes ago at 11:27 am
I doubt Apple will go back to headphone jack. It is even more limited in functionality. Not a worthy trade-off. I guess wifi will be the next step for AirPods lineup.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpringKid Avatar
SpringKid
17 minutes ago at 11:29 am

Apple should just bring back the 3.5 headphone jack back. This will eliminate all the problems with the bandwidth. There is only so much technology you can fit in the Air Pods.

There are many people out there who would still prefer the 3.5 headphone jack in today's world.
I have multiple expensive "audiophile" headphones, which I love and spend a lot of time with, but there's just no way I'd go back to wired headphones when out and about. I'd rather compromise on audio quality then than on convenience.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
24 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Apple should just bring back the 3.5 headphone jack back. This will eliminate all the problems with the bandwidth. There is only so much technology you can fit in the Air Pods.

There are many people out there who would still prefer the 3.5 headphone jack in today's world.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
21 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Smells like a potential proprietary solution - that would be bad.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 12 sim card slot

Apple Allegedly Preparing for iPhones Without SIM Card Slot by September 2022 [Updated]

Sunday December 26, 2021 8:13 pm PST by
Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner. Image: iFixit An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The...
Read Full Article246 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Some Apple Engineers Rewarded Up to $180K in Stock Bonuses as Incentive to Stay

Tuesday December 28, 2021 11:53 am PST by
Apple is providing stock bonuses to some engineers in order to prevent them from moving on to companies like Meta, reports Bloomberg. Last week, select engineers in silicon design, hardware, software, and operations were informed that they would be receiving a $50,000 to $180,000 stock bonus, which Bloomberg says is "unusual and significant." Most engineers received stock worth $80,000 to...
Read Full Article142 comments
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

Apple Bringing Its Custom Silicon to an Unexpected Device

Monday December 27, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple is planning to bring its custom silicon chips to the Pro Display XDR, a recent report has suggested. The leaker known as "Dylandkt," who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors, recently claimed that LG is developing a 32-inch display panel for a new Pro Display XDR featuring an unspecified Apple silicon chip. Apple's custom silicon SoCs, such as the S7, A15...
Read Full Article
apple gift card pink holiday

What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Sunday December 26, 2021 1:00 pm PST by
Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you unwrapped one this year, we've put together a list of 23 ways to spend it, with all of the ideas for what to buy costing under $100 in the United States. Keep in mind that Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for...
Read Full Article27 comments
apple japan new year promotion 2022

Apple to Offer Limited-Edition AirTag as Part of Japanese New Year Promotion

Monday December 27, 2021 1:33 pm PST by
In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3. In addition to a gift card, Apple said the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will...
Read Full Article46 comments