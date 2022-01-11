Kuo: Apple Headset Will Use Same 96W Power Adapter as 14-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple's rumored AR/VR headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter included with the higher-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that Apple's headset using a 96W power adapter proves that it will have Mac-level computing power, as he has predicted previously

Kuo also reiterated that Apple's headset will be equipped with two processors, including one 5nm chip and one 4nm chip, each manufactured by TSMC. In November, Kuo said the higher-end processor would have similar computing power as the M1 chip for the Mac, whereas the lower-end processor would manage sensor-related aspects of the headset.

Apple's headset will offer an innovative experience with seamless switching between AR and VR modes, according to Kuo, who added that Apple's headset will be two to three years ahead of competing products in terms of computing power.

Kuo has previously claimed that Apple's headset will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022, with shipments ramping up in the first quarter of 2023.