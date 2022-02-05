Top Stories: March 8 Apple Event, New iMac Pro Rumors, Universal Control vs. Sidecar, and More

Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year.

Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature that lets you extend your Mac's desktop to a nearby iPad. Make sure to read on below for details on these stories and more from the past week!

New Low-Cost iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air Coming at Virtual Event Scheduled for March 8

Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the iPhone SE event.

iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature
At least one new Mac with Apple-designed chips could be introduced at the event, and prior rumors have suggested that this might be the Mac mini. iOS 15.4 may also be tied to the March event and the new devices, so we can expect to see the update launch in the first half of March.

Mini-LED iMac Pro to Launch in Mid-2022, Not Expected at Spring Event

Apple is widely rumored to be working on a replacement for the 27-inch iMac that is powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and it is possible that it will have iMac Pro branding.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
Display industry consultant Ross Young this week said that he no longer expects Apple to release the iMac Pro in the spring and that he now believes an August or September launch is more likely. The current Intel-based 27-inch iMac was released in August 2020.

The new iMac Pro is expected to feature a similar design as the 24-inch iMac, a ProMotion display, and more. Check out our guide covering everything we know about the new iMac Pro for more details.

Universal Control vs. Sidecar: What's the Difference?

Macs and iPads include support for two separate features called Sidecar and Universal Control that allow the devices to be used together, but in different ways, as we demonstrated in a recent video.

Universal Control Colored Feature
Make sure to check out our guide covering the differences between Universal Control and Sidecar to learn more. Universal Control is still in beta testing and will be available as part of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4.

'The MacRumors Show' Podcast: Jon Prosser Talks iPhone 14 Leaks and More

On the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, well-known leaker Jon Prosser joined our hosts Dan Barbera, Hartley Charlton, and Sami Fathi to discuss iPhone 14 leaks, the infamous flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7 rumor, and more.

The MacRumors Show ep04 ft jon prosser
Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. We also have a video edition available on YouTube.

Redesigned iMac Pro, New AirPods Pro, and More Expected to Launch This Year

In addition to a redesigned iMac Pro, Apple is also planning to launch new AirPods Pro and several other products this year, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined in his latest newsletter.

AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature Red
The second-generation AirPods Pro are rumored to have several new features and will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, which runs from October through December, according to oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Three New iOS Features Expected for iPhones Later This Year

Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded last week, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to future iOS versions later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app.

apple wallet drivers license feature
We have put together a list of three new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded later this year.

