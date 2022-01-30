Gurman: Redesigned iMac Pro, New AirPods Pro, and More to Launch This Year

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his expectations for new Apple products this year.



Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and a faster chip, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon this spring, with an Apple Event likely to take place in March or April.

Gurman expects Apple to launch a larger iMac powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips this year, and he believes this computer will have iMac Pro branding and a similar design as the 24-inch iMac released last year. He also said that Apple is planning a "big update" to the AirPods Pro later this year, with oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo having previously claimed that a launch is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.