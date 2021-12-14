When to Expect New AirPods Pro to Launch in 2022

It has been over two years since Apple launched the AirPods Pro, and while the wireless earbuds haven't been updated since then, rumors suggest that second-generation AirPods Pro will finally be released next year.



Key features of the current AirPods Pro include silicone ear tips, improved sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a Conversation Boost feature that raises the volume of a person talking in front of you. AirPods Pro compete with the likes of Google's Pixel Buds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds, and Amazon's Echo Buds.

We've been hearing rumors about the second-generation AirPods Pro since shortly after the original ones launched, so keep reading to find out when the new AirPods Pro will likely be released and what new features we can expect.



AirPods Pro 2: Release Timeframe

While new AirPods Pro were initially rumored to launch within the first six months of 2022, this no longer appears to be the case.

In a research note earlier this month, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he now expects Apple to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022, which runs from October through December of the year.

Apple announced the original AirPods Pro with a press release on its website on October 30, 2019, which was also in the fourth quarter.

Should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait until the new ones are released? Catch up on rumored features below.



AirPods Pro 2: Rumored Features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have previously reported that Apple has tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds. If this ends up being the final design, the new AirPods Pro could look similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds released in June 2021.



Gurman and Wu also claimed the new AirPods Pro will feature motion sensors for fitness tracking capabilities alongside the Apple Watch.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirPods Pro will have a "significantly upgraded" wireless chip compared to the H1 chip in the current AirPods Pro. The chip powers audio-related functions like active noise cancellation, and improvements to this technology could result in improved battery life for longer listening time per charge.

It is likely that the next AirPods Pro will also have a water-resistant charging case, following in the footsteps of the third-generation AirPods charging case.

If you ultimately decide to purchase the AirPods Pro now instead of waiting, keep in mind that they are often on sale on Amazon for significantly less than Apple’s regular $249 price, so be sure to monitor our Apple Deals roundup.

For more details, check out AirPods Pro 2: Everything We Know So Far.