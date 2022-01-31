Mini-LED iMac Pro to Launch in Mid-2022, Not Expected at Spring Event

by

Apple's rumored iMac Pro will launch in the summer rather than in the early months of the year, according to display analyst Ross Young.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
Young, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's display plans, said that he no longer expects the ‌iMac‌ Pro to launch in the spring, and that a "summer" launch seems more likely at this point.


Back in December, Young said that the ‌iMac‌ Pro with mini-LED display was going to launch in the spring, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had also floated the machine as a possibility for a spring debut at an event that's expected to take place in March or April.

According to Gurman, Apple's spring event will focus on the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a refreshed version of the iPad Air with an updated A-series chip, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips. Gurman suggested that this Mac might be either the new mini-LED ‌iMac‌ or the Mac mini, and with Young's new data, it's looking like we might see the new ‌Mac mini‌ ahead of the refreshed ‌iMac‌ if Gurman's information pans out.

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on a 27-inch ‌iMac‌ that will be sold alongside the smaller 24-inch ‌iMac‌. The new ‌iMac‌ will feature a mini-LED backlight, but Young said today that he believes it will have fewer mini-LED zones than are available in the mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.

The 27-inch ‌iMac‌ is expected to see Apple revive the "‌iMac‌ Pro" name to distinguish the device from the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ and to bring it in line with the naming of the MacBook Pro models. The ‌iMac‌ Pro will include the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are in the MacBook Pro models, along with a refreshed design that features slimmer black bezels and perhaps new color options.

We have a full rundown on what to expect from the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ Pro coming in 2022 in our iMac Pro guide.

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Fewer Mini-LEDs/zones than the iPads/MacBook Pros? Sounds scandalous. He's got a pretty decent record thus far so the fact that Apple's going with less in a pro product sounds disappointing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am

Fewer Mini-LEDs/zones than the iPads/MacBook Pros? Sounds scandalous. He's got a pretty decent record thus far so the fact that Apple's going with less in a pro product sounds disappointing.
Blooming will be very noticeable on a 27 inch screen…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Putzytart Avatar
Putzytart
10 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Given that ALL Macs need to be on Apple silicon by the end of this year (according to Apple's original timeline of two years), this leaves a very busy second half to 2022 for Mac. Mac Pro, iMac 27, and high end Mac Mini are all still on Intel chips, so we will see at least 3 new Macs in 6 months, but also sounds like a new MacBook Air as well. An exciting end to 2022.

I know it is rare - but I'm expecting WWDC to see in some of this hardware. Otherwise Q3 and Q4 of 2022 will be a ridiculous amount of keynotes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
8 minutes ago at 10:37 am
To notch, or not to notch: that is the question:
Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of coloured bezels,
Or to take arms against a seeable webcam,
And by opposing end them?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alarustic Avatar
alarustic
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Arghhhhh I need it now, I'm going mad with this 8GB 24" M1 iMac!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am
so it WILL launch in 2022 ... cool ... can't wait
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

