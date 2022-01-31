Mini-LED iMac Pro to Launch in Mid-2022, Not Expected at Spring Event
Apple's rumored iMac Pro will launch in the summer rather than in the early months of the year, according to display analyst Ross Young.
Young, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's display plans, said that he no longer expects the iMac Pro to launch in the spring, and that a "summer" launch seems more likely at this point.
Back in December, Young said that the iMac Pro with mini-LED display was going to launch in the spring
, and Bloomberg
's Mark Gurman
had also floated the machine as a possibility for a spring debut at an event that's expected to take place in March or April.
According to Gurman, Apple's spring event will focus on the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a refreshed version of the iPad Air with an updated A-series chip, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips. Gurman suggested that this Mac might be either the new mini-LED iMac or the Mac mini, and with Young's new data, it's looking like we might see the new Mac mini ahead of the refreshed iMac if Gurman's information pans out.
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on a 27-inch iMac that will be sold alongside the smaller 24-inch iMac. The new iMac will feature a mini-LED backlight, but Young said today that he believes it will have fewer mini-LED zones than are available in the mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.
The 27-inch iMac is expected to see Apple revive the "iMac Pro" name to distinguish the device from the 24-inch iMac and to bring it in line with the naming of the MacBook Pro models. The iMac Pro will include the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are in the MacBook Pro models, along with a refreshed design that features slimmer black bezels and perhaps new color options.
We have a full rundown on what to expect from the 27-inch iMac Pro coming in 2022 in our iMac Pro guide.
Top Rated Comments
I know it is rare - but I'm expecting WWDC to see in some of this hardware. Otherwise Q3 and Q4 of 2022 will be a ridiculous amount of keynotes.
Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of coloured bezels,
Or to take arms against a seeable webcam,
And by opposing end them?