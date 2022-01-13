Recapping Rumors About Under-Screen Face ID and Touch ID on Future iPhones

Earlier this week, display industry consultant Ross Young claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts that replace the notch. If this design proves to be accurate, it rules out Face ID fully under the display this year.



In light of this latest rumor, we have put together a recap of everything that we have heard so far about Face ID and Touch ID on future iPhones.



Face ID Under the Display

Young claimed that the infrared camera built into the iPhone for Face ID will not be moved under the display until at least 2023 or 2024, suggesting that Face ID fully under the display will not happen until at least the iPhone 15 Pro next year.



In an April 2021 research note, oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects Apple to adopt under-display Face ID for at least one new iPhone model launching in 2023, but he did not provide any further details at the time.

"We expect Apple to adopt a periscope telephoto lens and under-display Face ID in 2023," wrote Kuo, in a note with TF International Securities.



Touch ID Under the Display

Apple tested an under-screen fingerprint scanner for at least some iPhone 13 models, according to The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but Apple apparently decided not to move forward with the idea.



In a September 2021 research note, Kuo forecasted that Apple will launch at least one new iPhone model with an under-screen fingerprint scanner in the second half of 2023, but he has not shared any further information since then.

"We predict that the new 2H23 iPhone will support under-display fingerprint," said Kuo.



Touch ID in Power Button

The latest iPad Air and iPad mini models feature Touch ID integrated into the power button, but no iPhones offer this functionality yet.



In a December 2019 research note, Kuo predicted that Apple would release a larger iPhone SE with a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display in the first half of 2021, and he said this device would feature Touch ID integrated into the side power button. Apple has yet to release such a device, but rumors suggest that a larger iPhone SE is still planned for release in 2024, and perhaps it will have a Touch ID power button as claimed.



Summary

The latest rumors suggest that at least one iPhone with under-screen Face ID and at least one iPhone with under-screen Touch ID will be released in 2023, but it is unclear if Apple plans to release an iPhone with both biometric authentication options.

An iPhone with a Touch ID power button is more of a wild card, but it could happen with a larger iPhone SE in 2024.