Recapping Rumors About Under-Screen Face ID and Touch ID on Future iPhones

by

Earlier this week, display industry consultant Ross Young claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts that replace the notch. If this design proves to be accurate, it rules out Face ID fully under the display this year.

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole
In light of this latest rumor, we have put together a recap of everything that we have heard so far about Face ID and Touch ID on future iPhones.

Face ID Under the Display

Young claimed that the infrared camera built into the iPhone for Face ID will not be moved under the display until at least 2023 or 2024, suggesting that Face ID fully under the display will not happen until at least the iPhone 15 Pro next year.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID
In an April 2021 research note, oft-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects Apple to adopt under-display Face ID for at least one new iPhone model launching in 2023, but he did not provide any further details at the time.

"We expect Apple to adopt a periscope telephoto lens and under-display Face ID in 2023," wrote Kuo, in a note with TF International Securities.

Touch ID Under the Display

Apple tested an under-screen fingerprint scanner for at least some iPhone 13 models, according to The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but Apple apparently decided not to move forward with the idea.

iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img
In a September 2021 research note, Kuo forecasted that Apple will launch at least one new iPhone model with an under-screen fingerprint scanner in the second half of 2023, but he has not shared any further information since then.

"We predict that the new 2H23 iPhone will support under-display fingerprint," said Kuo.

Touch ID in Power Button

The latest iPad Air and iPad mini models feature Touch ID integrated into the power button, but no iPhones offer this functionality yet.

ipad air touch id feature
In a December 2019 research note, Kuo predicted that Apple would release a larger iPhone SE with a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display in the first half of 2021, and he said this device would feature Touch ID integrated into the side power button. Apple has yet to release such a device, but rumors suggest that a larger iPhone SE is still planned for release in 2024, and perhaps it will have a Touch ID power button as claimed.

Summary

The latest rumors suggest that at least one iPhone with under-screen Face ID and at least one iPhone with under-screen Touch ID will be released in 2023, but it is unclear if Apple plans to release an iPhone with both biometric authentication options.

An iPhone with a Touch ID power button is more of a wild card, but it could happen with a larger iPhone SE in 2024.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tags: Touch ID, Face ID, 2023 iPhones

Popular Stories

iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Releases Minor iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Updates

Wednesday January 12, 2022 10:05 am PST by
Apple today released minor 15.2.1 updates for iPhone and iPad users, and the software comes one month after Apple launched iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 with a slew of improvements. The iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article46 comments
apple polishing cloth green feature

Apple's Polishing Cloth is Finally Back in Stock

Tuesday January 11, 2022 10:47 am PST by
Alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in October, Apple introduced an Apple-branded microfiber Polishing Cloth priced at $19, which, like many overpriced Apple products, quickly turned into a joke. The Polishing Cloth sold out within a day, and shipping estimates initially pushed into November as Apple fans didn't want to be the only one without a special Apple...
Read Full Article216 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With LG's 32-Inch UltraFine OLED Pro Display

Wednesday January 12, 2022 1:12 pm PST by
LG in December announced the launch of its new 2022 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display, and in our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with it to see how it compares to Apple's Pro Display XDR and whether it might be worth picking up depending on the price point. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Officially named the "32BP95E," the display features a resolution of ...
Read Full Article86 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole

iPhone 14 Pro Now Rumored to Feature Both Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts

Wednesday January 12, 2022 9:26 am PST by
Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on iPhone 14 Pro models, but there have been conflicting rumors about the new design. Early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a hole-punch design with Face ID somehow moved completely under the display, and later it was rumored that there would be a pill-shaped cutout instead. Now, display industry consultant Ross Young has claimed that...
Read Full Article155 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Kuo: Apple Headset Will Use Same 96W Power Adapter as 14-Inch MacBook Pro

Monday January 10, 2022 9:07 pm PST by
Apple's rumored AR/VR headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter included with the higher-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple Headset render by Ian Zelbo In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that Apple's headset using a 96W power adapter proves that it will have Mac-level computing power, as he has...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Pill Blue Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Camera

Wednesday January 12, 2022 6:18 am PST by
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel camera, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Specifically, this refers to the rear-facing Wide camera, which is currently 12 megapixels on iPhone 13 Pro models. The addition of a 48-megapixel Wide camera on iPhone 14 Pro models has already been mentioned by multiple sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects the upgraded...
Read Full Article88 comments
apple employees trio

Apple Outlines $30M Bag Check Lawsuit Settlement on Legal Website

Wednesday January 12, 2022 3:28 pm PST by
Apple in November settled a long-running lawsuit over employee bag checks, with the Cupertino company agreeing to pay $29.9 million to employees who were subjected to off-the-clock bag searches, and now details about the settlement are available on Apple's website. California employees first sued Apple in 2013, and in 2015, the case escalated into a class action lawsuit. Employees claimed...
Read Full Article139 comments