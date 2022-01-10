Mockup Shows What iPhone 14 With Pill-Shaped Notch Could Look Like in Your Hand

The upcoming high-end iPhone 14 is expected to come with a pill-shaped notch rather than the full-sized notch that's been present on the iPhone since 2017. While we're still months away from the new ‌iPhone‌, we already have a solid idea of what a pill-shaped notch would look like in practical use on an ‌iPhone‌.



A mockup on Twitter by developer Jeff Grossman shows, at least on the Home Screen, what a pill-shaped ‌iPhone‌ would look like. The notch, rather than being continuous with the device's bezel, is centered slightly below the bezel while being shorter in length and height, offering significantly more screen real estate on either side.

Apple made the notch smaller with the iPhone 13, but the extra space can not be utilized. For example, users still can't show the battery percentage in the status bar but must instead swipe down into Control Center. One would think that with a pill-shaped notch, Apple may let users display more information in the status bar rather than let it become wasted and unused screen real estate.



If you're interested in trying out the experience of a pill-shaped notch on your own ‌iPhone‌, Jeff has shared the screenshot used in his original image. View the image on your ‌iPhone‌, lock your screen rotation, and rotate the display to experience, more or less, what the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro may look like in your hand.

A pill-shaped notch would mark a drastic design shift from the notch that's been a hallmark of the ‌iPhone‌ design language since the ‌iPhone‌ X. A pill-shaped notch would require Apple to fit several sensors and the TrueDepth camera system in a smaller footprint. Rumors so far suggest that only the high-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models will feature a pill-shaped notch, while the lower-end variants will continue with the full-sized notch, although that could always turn out not to be the case.

Further down the line, starting next year with the ‌iPhone‌ 15, there may be no need for a notch of any kind as Apple looks to place Face ID under the display.