New Apple Card Customers Can Get 5% Cash Back on Apple Purchases

New Apple Card customers who create an account between December 26 and January 31 will be eligible for the two percent higher cashback on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and other purchases when paid in full. Customers will receive three percent Daily Cash back when paying via installments.
The new promotion is not available to existing Apple Card customers, and they'll continue to receive the standard three percent Daily Cash back rate.
Apple Card's Daily Cash back is credited to customers daily and can be used as normal cash, sent to friends or family, or transferred to a bank account. Apple ran a similar promotion in 2019, but that year, it offered 6% Daily Cash back, double the standard rate to customers.
If you have been good this year, you may be interested to know that Google today launched its annual Santa tracking feature, allowing Santa to be tracked in real time on his mythical journey to the North Pole as he prepares to deliver presents to kids around the world.
Google's Santa Tracker continues an 18-year tradition for the company, allowing excited children (and parents!) to keep up...
Apple today shared a new video on YouTube demonstrating 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known about.
An overview of each of the 10 tips and tricks:If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit.
Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content like web links in a Messages...
Next year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature hole-punched LTPO OLED display panels supplied by Samsung and LG, according to Korean site The Elec.
Rumors that the 2022 iPhone models won't have a notch started in March of this year, when Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they will instead adopt a hole-punch design, a design that Android devices have used for a few years now. The...
Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" models will feature more memory than has ever been offered in an iPhone before, according to a recent report.
Apple is said to be planning to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch "iPhone 14," 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max," 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro," and 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Pro Max." In a research note with Haitong International Securities,...
Spotify and Slack weren't even a thing 22 years ago, but driven by curiosity and an interest in the evolution of user interfaces, graphic designer Michael Feeney has painstakingly reimagined them and other macOS 12 applications to see what they would have looked like in the Mac OS 9 era.
In order to realize "(mac)OStalgia," Feeney first went back and analyzed the Mac OS 9 environment using...
