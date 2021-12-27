New Apple Card Customers Can Get 5% Cash Back on Apple Purchases

This week through January 31, new Apple Card customers can receive five percent Daily Cash back for purchases made through Apple compared to the three percent reward typically awarded to customers.



New ‌Apple Card‌ customers who create an account between December 26 and January 31 will be eligible for the two percent higher cashback on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and other purchases when paid in full. Customers will receive three percent Daily Cash back when paying via installments.

The new promotion is not available to existing ‌Apple Card‌ customers, and they'll continue to receive the standard three percent Daily Cash back rate.

‌Apple Card‌'s Daily Cash back is credited to customers daily and can be used as normal cash, sent to friends or family, or transferred to a bank account. Apple ran a similar promotion in 2019, but that year, it offered 6% Daily Cash back, double the standard rate to customers.