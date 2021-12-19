Facebook Crowned 'Worst Company of 2021' By New Survey

by

Facebook, otherwise known as Meta, has been crowned the worst company of the year, following a turbulent 12 months of controversies, public backlash, and an eventual entire rebrand of the social media giant, according to a survey conducted by Yahoo Finance.

facebook
Yahoo Finance every year crowns the best company of the year, with Microsoft taking the top spot for 2021. This year, however, Yahoo Finance also did a "worst company of the year" challenge, with Facebook, now known as Meta, quickly taking the top spot. According to the survey, which polled over 1,000 individuals, Facebook received 50% more votes for the spot compared to Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce platform.

Those surveyed have a "litany of grievances" towards Facebook, including but not limited to concerns over censorship, reports about Instagram's impact on mental health, and privacy. While the survey results are grim and not in the company's favor, 30% of the participants responded positively to whether Facebook could "redeem itself."

Facebook, amid scandals, did rebrand itself to "Meta," marking the start of a new direction for the company, according to its founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The new name is meant to be more in line with the goal of building a "Metaverse," an entirely digital world. The rebrand was widely seen as an attempt to distract from scrutiny, and according to some participants in the survey, it worked.

One respondent said Facebook could redeem itself by acknowledging and apologizing for what it did and donating a "sizable amount" of its profits for a foundation to help reverse its harm. While some people saw the Meta rebrand as a cynical attempt to change the conversation... others were excited by the potential of a new direction that could a) be interesting and b) something different from the aging social media model.

Facebook has long been embroiled in public concerns over the privacy of its users. Facebook has notably fought with Apple over changes in iOS and iPadOS that make it harder for companies to track users across other apps and websites.

Facebook has claimed the new change, App Tracking Transparency, would hurt small businesses that rely on advertising to attract new customers. Mark Zuckerberg has gone as far as to say that Facebook's lackluster growth in the last quarter of the year was partly to blame on ATT (App Tracking Transparency).

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also not shied away from calling out Facebook for its practices and business model. In a speech at the start of the year, Cook implied that Facebooks's business model leads to polarization and violence. A Meta spokesperson declined to respond to a comment from Yahoo Finance regarding the survey.

Tag: Facebook

Top Rated Comments

flashy-cat Avatar
flashy-cat
10 minutes ago at 03:50 am
And in other news, a ship has hit an iceberg in the Atlantic, it was unsinkable apparently.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TopToffee Avatar
TopToffee
8 minutes ago at 03:52 am
Accurate survey is accurate
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

The iPhone 14 in a Nutshell: All the Rumors Summarized

Wednesday December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the...
Read Full Article102 comments
notchmeister 1

'Notchmeister' Lets You Decorate the Notch on Your MacBook Pro

Friday December 17, 2021 10:52 am PST by
While the inclusion of a display notch on the latest MacBook Pro was derided by many from its first appearance as a rumor ahead of the machine's unveiling, it's now a fact of life for those who have purchased Apple's latest pro notebook. Various apps and wallpaper designs to hide the notch have popped up, but The Iconfactory has gone in the opposite direction, embracing the notch with a simple ...
Read Full Article108 comments
Pro Display XDR Red

LG Possibly Developing Three New Apple Displays, Including Pro Display XDR With Apple Silicon Chip

Wednesday December 15, 2021 10:46 am PST by
LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors. In a Twitter thread, the leaker said...
Read Full Article170 comments
Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple Rumored to Launch Lower-Priced 24-Inch and 27-Inch External Displays: What to Expect

Thursday December 16, 2021 5:44 am PST by
Since the Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016, Apple has not offered a consumer-oriented external display. Apple did release the Pro Display XDR in 2019, but it is aimed at professionals and costs a hefty $4,999. Fortunately, rumors suggest that Apple is developing two new lower-priced external displays that will be more suitable for everyday users. A new version of the Pro Display...
Read Full Article152 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

iOS 15.3 Beta Leaks With Only Minor Changes as Apple Prepares for More Feature-Packed Updates in the Spring [Updated]

Friday December 17, 2021 7:18 am PST by
What appears to be the initial beta of the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.3 update has leaked, revealing that the next major iPhone and iPad update is likely to be focused on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security enhancements, rather than larger features destined to be part of software updates in the upcoming spring. The build of the iOS 15.3 beta, obtained by MacRumors, includes...
Read Full Article56 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Delays Corporate Return to Offices Indefinitely

Wednesday December 15, 2021 2:01 pm PST by
Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo sent out today. Back in November, Apple sent out a letter telling employees that Apple would expect them to start returning to the office on February 1, but that return date has now...
Read Full Article41 comments
macbook pro 3

MacBook Pro Owners Noticing Smoother ProMotion Safari Scrolling After Installing macOS Monterey 12.2

Thursday December 16, 2021 2:21 pm PST by
A number of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners that have a machine with ProMotion support are reporting seeing smoother Safari scrolling and performance since installing the macOS 12.2 beta, suggesting ProMotion support is finally working as intended. After upgrading, multiple MacRumors forum members have said that ProMotion is functional and has improved the Safari experience on their...
Read Full Article135 comments
AirPods Max new feature

AirPods Max 2: Everything We Know One Year After the High-End Headphones Launched

Wednesday December 15, 2021 1:46 pm PST by
A year ago today, Apple's AirPods Max launched, marking the company's first push into the high-end over-ear headphones market under its own brand name. One year later, rumors about a successor are thin on the ground, but there have been some indications about what customers can expect from AirPods Max 2. A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that AirPods Max, thought at the time to be...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple music

Apple Bringing Native Apple Music Experience to Music App for macOS

Friday December 17, 2021 8:07 am PST by
Apple is rebuilding the Music app for macOS as a fully native app, according to beta code seen by 9to5Mac. Code in the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2, seeded to developers yesterday, shows that Apple is rebuilding the Music app using AppKit, macOS's native interface framework. The move will lead to significant improvements to the performance and experience of using the Music app, but no...
Read Full Article97 comments