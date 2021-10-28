Facebook Changes Its Name to 'Meta'

Facebook today held a live event to talk about the "metaverse," aka the virtual and augmented reality evolution of social technology in the future, and as part of the presentation, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new name for the company.



Going forward, Facebook the company will be known as "Meta," while Facebook will still be available as a social media product alongside WhatsApp and Instagram.

Zuckerberg said that the Facebook brand is too limited to represent what the company wants to do in the future. The new name and brand will represent Facebook's apps and its evolving work on augmented and virtual reality products. The name is meant to "reflect who we are and what we hope to build," Zuckerberg said. "Over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company."

"From now on, we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first," said Zuckerberg. "I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the future that we stand for."