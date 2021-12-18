Top Stories: What's New in iOS 15.2, Universal Control Delayed, and More

by

Just a week ahead of Christmas, things remain busy in the Apple news and rumor world, with Apple this week releasing iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating system updates. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Universal Control feature didn't make the cut, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for that.

top stories 18dec2021
As far as rumors go, we heard more about next year's iPhone 14, an updated larger iMac, and potentially some new external displays, so read on for details on these stories and more!

iOS 15.2 Released: Here is Everything New

Apple this week released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 following over a month and a half of beta testing. As usual, there are lots of new features, such as the App Privacy Report and Communication Safety, so make sure to check out our list of everything new in iOS 15.2.

iOS 15
On our YouTube channel, we went hands on with the Apple Music Voice Plan, which is available starting with iOS 15.2. The plan lets you use Apple Music exclusively with Siri for $4.99 per month, but there are some limitations, so be sure to watch the video for more details.

Apple also released macOS 12.1 with SharePlay, as well as watchOS 8.3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15.2 for the Apple TV.

Apple Delays Universal Control Feature Until Spring 2022

One of the key new features that Apple announced for macOS Monterey was Universal Control, but it has yet to be released, and Apple has now confirmed the feature has been delayed until spring 2022.

universal control wwdc
Universal Control will allow for several Macs and iPads placed side by side to be controlled with a single mouse or trackpad. Apple previously said the feature would be available before the end of the year.

iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM

While it has only been a few months since Apple released the iPhone 13 lineup, rumors are already starting to surface about iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2
According to analyst Jeff Pu, two iPhone 14 Pro models set to be released in September 2022 will be equipped with an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera and an increased 8GB of RAM. For more details, read our story on how the 48-megapixel camera is expected to work.

27-Inch iMac Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Launch in Spring 2022

One of the first new Apple products expected to launch next year is a 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip and a mini-LED display in the spring.

imac pro 2022 rumor feature
According to display industry analyst Ross Young, the new 27-inch iMac will support ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. The computer is expected to be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as found in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and we've put together a short video going over everything we've heard about the machine so far.

Apple Rumored to Launch Lower-Priced 24-Inch and 27-Inch External Displays: What to Expect

In addition to a new 27-inch iMac, rumors suggest Apple is also planning to release consumer-oriented 24-inch and 27-inch external displays that would be more affordable than the high-end Pro Display XDR.

Pro Display XDR Red
Apple is also said to be planning a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip and added support for ProMotion. The current Pro Display XDR was released in December 2019 and costs a hefty $4,999.

No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely

Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young, who has a reliable track record with Apple rumors.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Yellow
Back in May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was working to launch a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with an 8-inch flexible OLED display in 2023, but he has said little else about Apple's work on foldable devices since then.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

The iPhone 14 in a Nutshell: All the Rumors Summarized

Wednesday December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Delays Corporate Return to Offices Indefinitely

Wednesday December 15, 2021 2:01 pm PST by
Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo sent out today. Back in November, Apple sent out a letter telling employees that Apple would expect them to start returning to the office on February 1, but that return date has now...
Read Full Article41 comments
Pro Display XDR Red

LG Possibly Developing Three New Apple Displays, Including Pro Display XDR With Apple Silicon Chip

Wednesday December 15, 2021 10:46 am PST by
LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, according to Twitter account @dylandkt, who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors. In a Twitter thread, the leaker said...
Read Full Article169 comments
Child Safety Feature yellow

Apple Removes All References to Controversial CSAM Scanning Feature From Its Child Safety Webpage [Updated]

Wednesday December 15, 2021 1:53 am PST by
Apple has quietly nixed all mentions of CSAM from its Child Safety webpage, suggesting its controversial plan to detect child sexual abuse images on iPhones and iPads may hang in the balance following significant criticism of its methods. Apple in August announced a planned suite of new child safety features, including scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material...
Read Full Article268 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM

Monday December 13, 2021 6:28 pm PST by
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
Read Full Article165 comments
AirPods Max new feature

AirPods Max 2: Everything We Know One Year After the High-End Headphones Launched

Wednesday December 15, 2021 1:46 pm PST by
A year ago today, Apple's AirPods Max launched, marking the company's first push into the high-end over-ear headphones market under its own brand name. One year later, rumors about a successor are thin on the ground, but there have been some indications about what customers can expect from AirPods Max 2. A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that AirPods Max, thought at the time to be...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

How the iPhone 14 Pro's Upgraded 48-Megapixel Camera is Expected to Work

Tuesday December 14, 2021 8:00 am PST by
It has once again been rumored that next year's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera (the "Wide" lens), compared to a 12-megapixel Wide lens on iPhone 13 Pro models, but it is not as simple as it might sound. In a research note earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPhone 14 Pro models may support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output, which...
Read Full Article70 comments
Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple Rumored to Launch Lower-Priced 24-Inch and 27-Inch External Displays: What to Expect

Thursday December 16, 2021 5:44 am PST by
Since the Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016, Apple has not offered a consumer-oriented external display. Apple did release the Pro Display XDR in 2019, but it is aimed at professionals and costs a hefty $4,999. Fortunately, rumors suggest that Apple is developing two new lower-priced external displays that will be more suitable for everyday users. A new version of the Pro Display...
Read Full Article146 comments
macbook pro 3

MacBook Pro Owners Noticing Smoother ProMotion Safari Scrolling After Installing macOS Monterey 12.2

Thursday December 16, 2021 2:21 pm PST by
A number of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners that have a machine with ProMotion support are reporting seeing smoother Safari scrolling and performance since installing the macOS 12.2 beta, suggesting ProMotion support is finally working as intended. After upgrading, multiple MacRumors forum members have said that ProMotion is functional and has improved the Safari experience on their...
Read Full Article135 comments