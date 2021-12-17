2022 iMac Pro Rumor List: Everything We Know Summarized
The 24-inch iMac got a major refresh in 2021, and in 2022, it's the larger 27-inch iMac's turn to get a design overhaul. We've been sharing "iMac Pro" rumors for a few months now, and today, we have a quick rundown of everything we might see in one bite-sized article and highlight video.
Feature List
- 27-inch display
- Mini-LED
- 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate
- Pro Display XDR-like design
- Black bezels
- M1 Pro/M1 Max chips
- Thunderbolt ports, SD card slot, HDMI port
- Ethernet port power adapter
- iMac Pro naming to differentiate from 24-inch iMac
- ~$2000 starting price
Release Date
We may not have too long to wait for the iMac Pro, with rumors this week pointing to a launch in spring 2022. If accurate, that means we could see the new iMac at a spring event, perhaps in March. Apple often holds its first event of the year in the spring, so the new iMac could be one of the first updated products of the year.
For more on what to expect from the 2022 iMac Pro, we have a dedicated guide where we aggregate all of the rumors. It's our best iMac Pro rumor resource to bookmark because we update it on a regular basis.
