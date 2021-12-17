2022 iMac Pro Rumor List: Everything We Know Summarized

by

The 24-inch iMac got a major refresh in 2021, and in 2022, it's the larger 27-inch ‌iMac‌'s turn to get a design overhaul. We've been sharing "‌iMac‌ Pro" rumors for a few months now, and today, we have a quick rundown of everything we might see in one bite-sized article and highlight video.


Feature List

  • 27-inch display
  • Mini-LED
  • 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate
  • Pro Display XDR-like design
  • Black bezels
  • M1 Pro/M1 Max chips
  • Thunderbolt ports, SD card slot, HDMI port
  • Ethernet port power adapter
  • ‌iMac‌ Pro naming to differentiate from 24-inch ‌iMac‌
  • ~$2000 starting price

Release Date

We may not have too long to wait for the ‌iMac‌ Pro, with rumors this week pointing to a launch in spring 2022. If accurate, that means we could see the new ‌iMac‌ at a spring event, perhaps in March. Apple often holds its first event of the year in the spring, so the new ‌iMac‌ could be one of the first updated products of the year.

For more on what to expect from the 2022 ‌iMac‌ Pro, we have a dedicated guide where we aggregate all of the rumors. It's our best ‌iMac‌ Pro rumor resource to bookmark because we update it on a regular basis.

mj_ Avatar
mj_
49 minutes ago at 09:57 am
[HEADING=2]2022 iMac Pro Rumor List: Everything We Know Summarized[/HEADING]

Nothing. You know absolutely nothing. There are unsubstantiated rumors and speculations but nothing is known until the machine is released. Stop claiming knowledge where there's at best tweeted conjecture.

Am I the only one annoyed by these cklick-baity "everything we know" headlines?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 09:34 am
This is everything @TheYayAreaLiving ? knows.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 09:41 am
I'm still baffled about the HDMI port, and yes, I realize that some want a 2nd display but ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 09:39 am

This is everything @TheYayAreaLiving ? knows.


do you have nightmares about the notch? LOL
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
1 hour ago at 09:39 am
I really doubt the 2000$ starting price with all these great specs, but we can only wish it’s true
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 09:40 am

do you have nightmares about the notch? LOL
The notch is coming.



It's so extra!

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
